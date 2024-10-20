Entropy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, increasing with molecular complexity, temperature, and number of moles.

Thermodynamics The study of the relationship between heat, energy, and reaction favorability.

Second Law of Thermodynamics States that the entropy of the universe always increases in spontaneous processes.

Standard Molar Entropy The entropy possessed by 1 mole of a substance at standard conditions (25°C and 1 atm).

Molecular Degrees of Freedom The ways in which a molecule can move, affecting its entropy.

Molecular Complexity The number of atoms in a substance, influencing its entropy.

Phase Transition The change of a substance from one state of matter to another, affecting its entropy.

Chaos A synonym for disorder or randomness, often used to describe entropy.

Spontaneous Reaction A reaction that occurs naturally, increasing the entropy of the universe.

Moles A measure of substance amount, where more moles indicate higher entropy.

Temperature A factor that affects molecular motion and entropy, with higher temperatures increasing entropy.

Pressure A factor that affects molecular spacing and entropy, with lower pressures increasing entropy.

Energy Transformation The conversion of energy from one form to another, often resulting in some energy lost as entropy.

Disorder The lack of order or predictability, synonymous with entropy.