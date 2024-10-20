Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Entropy definitions Flashcards

Back
Entropy definitions
1/15
  • Entropy
    A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, increasing with molecular complexity, temperature, and number of moles.
  • Thermodynamics
    The study of the relationship between heat, energy, and reaction favorability.
  • Second Law of Thermodynamics
    States that the entropy of the universe always increases in spontaneous processes.
  • Standard Molar Entropy
    The entropy possessed by 1 mole of a substance at standard conditions (25°C and 1 atm).
  • Molecular Degrees of Freedom
    The ways in which a molecule can move, affecting its entropy.
  • Molecular Complexity
    The number of atoms in a substance, influencing its entropy.
  • Phase Transition
    The change of a substance from one state of matter to another, affecting its entropy.
  • Chaos
    A synonym for disorder or randomness, often used to describe entropy.
  • Spontaneous Reaction
    A reaction that occurs naturally, increasing the entropy of the universe.
  • Moles
    A measure of substance amount, where more moles indicate higher entropy.
  • Temperature
    A factor that affects molecular motion and entropy, with higher temperatures increasing entropy.
  • Pressure
    A factor that affects molecular spacing and entropy, with lower pressures increasing entropy.
  • Energy Transformation
    The conversion of energy from one form to another, often resulting in some energy lost as entropy.
  • Disorder
    The lack of order or predictability, synonymous with entropy.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process that involves rearrangement of molecular or ionic structure, affecting entropy.