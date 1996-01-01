Entropy
Understanding Entropy
Entropy Example
Factors Affecting Entropy
Standard Molar Entropy
Entropy Example
Entropy and Physical Changes
Entropy Example
Entropy and Chemical Changes
Entropy Example
Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of reaction?
a) SiO2 (s) + 3 C (s) → SiC (s) + 2 CO (g)
b) 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) → C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g)
c) CO (g) + Cl2 (g) → COCl2 (g)
d) 3 NO2 (g) + H2O (l) → 2 HNO3 (l) + NO (g)
Identify sign of entropy changes for the following processes.
1) freezing water to form ice
2) ideal gas allowed to expand in a closed container at constant T
3) mixing of two gases into one container
4) NH2 (g) (1atm) → NH2 (g) (3 atm)
5) gas mixture transferred from larger to smaller container
Select correct statement(s) below:
a) gaseous CO2 has higher entropy in 2 L container compared to in 5 L container
b) N2O (g) contains higher standard molar entropy then HI (g)
c) NaHCO3 (aq) + HC2H3O2 (aq) → NaC2H3O2 (aq) + H2O (l) + CO2 (g) has a negative ∆S
d) evaporation of water at 100 °C involves greater ∆S than evaporation at 112 °C
- Two different gases occupy the two bulbs shown here. Consider the process that occurs when the stopcock is ope...
- Which of the following reactions has ∆Ssys> 0? (a) N2(g) + 3H2(g) -> 2NH3(g) (b) Ag+(aq) + Cl-(aq) ->...
- If energy can flow in and out of the system to maintain a constant temperature during the process, what can yo...
- What is the change in entropy (∆S) when 1.32 g of propane (C3H8) at 0.100 atm pressure is compressed by a fact...
- Predict the signs of ΔH and ΔS for this reaction. Explain your choice.
- Isomers are molecules that have the same chemical formula but different arrangements of atoms, as shown here f...
- Calculate ∆Stotal, and determine whether the reaction is spon-taneous or nonspontaneous under standard-state c...
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (a) ΔS is a state function. (b) If a system undergoes a reve...
- The normal boiling point of Br21l2 is 58.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of vaporization is ΔHvap = 29.6 kJ>mo...
- The element gallium (Ga) freezes at 29.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of fusion is ΔHfus = 5.59 kJ>mol. (b) C...
- The element gallium (Ga) freezes at 29.8 °C, and its molar enthalpy of fusion is ΔHfus = 5.59 kJ>mol. (a) W...
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false. (c) In a certain spontaneous process the system undergoes an...
- Consider the gas-phase reaction of AB3 and A2 molecules: (a) Write a balanced equation for the reaction. (b) ...
- (a) Does the entropy of the surroundings increase for spontaneous processes?
- (c) During a certain reversible process, the surroundings undergo an entropy change, ΔSsurr = -78 J>K. What...
- (b) In a particular spontaneous process the entropy of the system decreases. What can you conclude about the s...
- Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constit...
- Rank the situations represented by the following drawings according to increasing entropy.
- (a) What sign for ΔS do you expect when the pressure on 0.600 mol of an ideal gas at 350 K is increased isothe...
- Two systems, each composed of two particles represented by circles, have 20 J of total energy. Which system, A...
- Two systems, each composed of three particles represented by circles, have 30 J of total energy. How many ener...
- (a) In a chemical reaction, two gases combine to form a solid. What do you expect for the sign of ΔS?
- Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. b. CH2 ' CH2( g) + H2(...
- Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of ΔSsys for each chemical reaction. a. 2 KClO3(s) ¡ 2 KCl(...
- For each of the following pairs, predict which substance possesses the larger entropy per mole: (a) 1 mol of O...
- Predict the sign of the entropy change of the system for each of the following reactions: (d) Al2O31s2 + 3 H21...
- Predict the sign of the entropy change of the system for each of the following reactions: (c) 3 C2H21g2¡C6H61g...
- Predict the sign of the entropy change of the system for each of the following reactions: (b) CaCO31s2¡CaO1s2 ...
- Predict the sign of the entropy change of the system for each of the following reactions: (a) N21g2 + 3 H21g2¡...
- Given the values of ΔH° rxn, ΔSrxn ° , and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spo...
- Given the values of ΔH° rxn, ΔSrxn ° , and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spo...
- Define entropy, and give an example of a process in which the entropy of a system increases.
- Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (d) Calcium phosphate precipitates upon mixing ...
- Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (c) Gaseous CO reacts with gaseous H2 to form l...
- Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (a) Molten gold solidifies.
- Predict the sign of ΔSsys for each of the following processes: (b) Gaseous Cl2 dissociates in the stratosphere...
- Given the values of ΔH rxn, ΔSrxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontan...
- Given the values of ΔH rxn, ΔSrxn, and T, determine ΔSuniv and predict whether or not each reaction is spontan...
- Predict the sign of the entropy change in the system for each of the following processes. (a) A solid sublimes...
- Cyclopropane and propylene are isomers that both have the formula C3H6. Based on the molecular structures sh...
- The standard entropies at 298 K for certain group 4A elements are: C(s, diamond) = 2.43 J>mol@K, Si1s2 = 18...
- How does the molar entropy of a substance change with increasing temperature?
- Three of the forms of elemental carbon are graphite, diamond, and buckminsterfullerene. The entropies at 298 K...
- Using S° values from Appendix C, calculate ΔS° values for the following reactions. In each case, account for t...
- For each pair of substances, choose the one that you expect to have the higher standard molar entropy (S°) at ...
- Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. b. H2O...
- Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. a. NH3...
- Which state has higher entropy? Explain in terms of probability. (a) A perfectly ordered crystal of solid nit...
- Rank each set of substances in order of increasing standard molar entropy (S°). Explain your reasoning. c. C(s...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- For a certain chemical reaction, ΔH° = -35.4 kJ and ΔS° = -85.5 J>K. (b) Does the reaction lead to an incre...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Which state in each of the following pairs has the higher entropy per mole of substance? (d) CO2 at STP or CO...
- Which state in each of the following pairs has the higher entropy per mole of substance? (a) H2 at 25 °C in a...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate ΔSrxn ° for each of the reactions. In each case, try to rationalize th...
- Which state in each of the following pairs has the higher entropy per mole of substance? (d) Water vapor at 1...
- Which state in each of the following pairs has the higher entropy per mole of substance? (b) N2 at STP or N2 ...
- Which state in each of the following pairs has the higher entropy per mole of substance? (a) Ice at -40 °C or...
- Find ΔS° for the formation of CH2Cl2( g) from its gaseous elements in their standard states. Rationalize the s...
- What is the entropy change when the volume of 1.6 g of O2 increases from 2.5 L to 3.5 L at a constant temperat...
- An isolated system is one that exchanges neither matter nor energy with the surroundings. What is the entropy ...
- Give an equation that relates the entropy change in the surroundings to the enthalpy change in the system. Wha...
- Phosphorus pentachloride forms from phosphorus trichloride and chlorine: (a) Use data in Appendix B to calcula...
- For the vaporization of benzene, ∆Hvap = 30.7 kJ/mol and ∆Svap = 87.0 J/(K*mol). Calculate ∆Ssurr and ∆Stotal ...
- Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. b. water freezing
- Determine the sign of ΔSsys for each process. a. water boiling
- Consider a twofold expansion of 1 mol of an ideal gas at 25 °C in the isolated system shown in Figure 18.1. ...
- For each of the following processes, indicate whether the signs of ΔS and ΔH are expected to be positive, nega...
- The reaction 2 Mg1s2 + O21g2¡2 MgO1s2 is highly spontaneous. A classmate calculates the entropy change for t...
- (a) For each of the following reactions, predict the sign of ΔH° and ΔS ° without doing any calculations. (i) ...
- Indicate and explain the sign of ΔSuniv for each process. a. 2 H2( g) + O2( g) → 2 H2O (l ) at 298 K.
- In chemical kinetics, the entropy of activation is the entropy change for the process in which the reactants ...
- The following data compare the standard enthalpies and free energies of formation of some crystalline ionic su...
- When most elastomeric polymers (e.g., a rubber band) are stretched, the molecules become more ordered, as illu...
- Hydrogen gas has the potential for use as a clean fuel in reaction with oxygen. The relevant reaction is 2 H21...
- What does entropy measure?
- For a process to be spontaneous, the total entropy of the system and its surroundings must increase; that is Δ...
- Without doing any calculations, determine the sign of δssys for each of the following chemical reactions.
- Which of the following liquid substances has the highest vapor pressure at its normal boiling point?
- Rank these systems in order of decreasing entropy. rank from highest to lowest entropy. to rank items as equiv...
- Which of the following is a measure of randomness in a system?
- Entropy is a measure of:
- Which of the following terms best describes entropy?
- Entropy measures ____. (1 point)
- Entropy means that __________.
- The measure of randomness in a system is called
- The measure of disorder in a system is its __________