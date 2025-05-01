Entropy quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

What is the natural tendency of entropy over time according to the second law of thermodynamics? Entropy naturally increases over time; the entropy of the universe always increases in spontaneous processes.

Which phase of matter has the highest entropy? The gas phase has the highest entropy.

Which term best describes entropy in a chemical system? Entropy is best described as disorder, randomness, or chaos in a system.

Which state of matter has the lowest entropy? The solid state has the lowest entropy.

What word or phrase best describes entropy? Entropy is best described as a measure of disorder or randomness.

What does a negative change in entropy (ΔS < 0) indicate about a system? A negative change in entropy indicates that the system has become more ordered or less random.