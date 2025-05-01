What are equatorial positions in molecular geometry? Equatorial positions are the locations around the central atom's equator where surrounding elements are placed in molecules with five or six electron groups.

Where are axial positions located in a molecule with five or six electron groups? Axial positions are above and below the equatorial plane of the central atom in such molecules.

How many equatorial positions are there in a molecule with five electron groups? There are three equatorial positions in a molecule with five electron groups.

How many equatorial positions are present in a molecule with six electron groups? There are four equatorial positions in a molecule with six electron groups.

Why do more electronegative elements prefer the axial position? More electronegative elements prefer the axial position because it leads to lower energy and greater stability.

What is the effect of electron group arrangement on molecular stability? The arrangement affects repulsion between elements, and minimizing repulsion decreases energy, increasing stability.