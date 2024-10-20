Equilibrium Constant Calculations definitions Flashcards
Equilibrium Constant Calculations definitions
- Equilibrium ConstantA dimensionless value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for solutions.
- Stoichiometric CoefficientA number indicating the proportion of molecules in a balanced chemical equation.
- MethaneA colorless, odorless flammable gas, CH4, used as a fuel and a major component of natural gas.
- Carbon DioxideA colorless gas, CO2, produced by burning carbon and organic compounds and by respiration.
- Carbon MonoxideA colorless, odorless toxic gas, CO, produced by incomplete combustion of carbon.
- Hydrogen GasA colorless, odorless gas, H2, that is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe.
- Significant FiguresDigits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting the accuracy of a measurement.
- MolarityA measure of concentration, indicating moles of solute per liter of solution.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of a chemical equation.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of a chemical equation.
- Equilibrium MixtureA mixture of reactants and products in a reaction that has reached equilibrium.