Equilibrium Constant Calculations definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium Constant A dimensionless value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for solutions.

Stoichiometric Coefficient A number indicating the proportion of molecules in a balanced chemical equation.

Methane A colorless, odorless flammable gas, CH4, used as a fuel and a major component of natural gas.

Carbon Dioxide A colorless gas, CO2, produced by burning carbon and organic compounds and by respiration.

Carbon Monoxide A colorless, odorless toxic gas, CO, produced by incomplete combustion of carbon.

Hydrogen Gas A colorless, odorless gas, H2, that is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe.

Significant Figures Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting the accuracy of a measurement.

Molarity A measure of concentration, indicating moles of solute per liter of solution.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of a chemical equation.

Reactants Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of a chemical equation.