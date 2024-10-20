Skip to main content
Equilibrium Constant Calculations definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium Constant Calculations definitions
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A dimensionless value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for solutions.
  • Stoichiometric Coefficient
    A number indicating the proportion of molecules in a balanced chemical equation.
  • Methane
    A colorless, odorless flammable gas, CH4, used as a fuel and a major component of natural gas.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A colorless gas, CO2, produced by burning carbon and organic compounds and by respiration.
  • Carbon Monoxide
    A colorless, odorless toxic gas, CO, produced by incomplete combustion of carbon.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    A colorless, odorless gas, H2, that is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that contribute to its precision, reflecting the accuracy of a measurement.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, indicating moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of a chemical equation.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing on the left side of a chemical equation.
  • Equilibrium Mixture
    A mixture of reactants and products in a reaction that has reached equilibrium.