16. Chemical Equilibrium
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
The reaction: 2 NO(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ 2 NOBr(g), has a Kp of 2.5 x 102 at 35°C. Calculate the equilibrium concentration of NOBr, if equilibrium concentrations of NO and Br2 are 0.2 atm and 0.050 atm, respectively.
A
2 atm
B
0.7 atm
C
1 atm
D
0.5 atm
For the reaction below, Kc = 1.5 at a constant temperature. A 3.2 L flask contains an equilibrium mixture of 3 compounds: 3.7 g of NH4HS, 70. g of NH3 and unknown amount of H2S. What is the mass (grams) of H2S produced at equilibrium?
NH4HS(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + H2S(g)
A
12.4 g H2S
B
433 g H2S
C
130 g H2S
D
210 g H2S