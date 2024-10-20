Skip to main content
Equilibrium Constant K definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium Constant K definitions
  • Equilibrium Constant
    Indicates the favored direction of a reaction at equilibrium, based on the ratio of product to reactant concentrations.
  • Rate Constant
    Relates to the speed of a chemical reaction, with units including time, such as seconds inverse.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    A state where forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate, with no net change in concentrations.
  • Equilibrium Expression
    A formula representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and pure liquids.
  • Temperature Dependence
    The characteristic of the equilibrium constant to change value with temperature variations.
  • Kp
    An equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in atmospheres.
  • Kc
    An equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in molarity.
  • Magnitude of K
    Indicates whether products or reactants are favored, based on whether K is greater than, less than, or equal to 1.
  • Forward Reaction
    The direction of a reaction that produces more products, favored when K is greater than 1.
  • Reverse Reaction
    The direction of a reaction that produces more reactants, favored when K is less than 1.
  • Coefficient
    A number in front of a reactant or product in a chemical equation, used as an exponent in equilibrium expressions.
  • Products
    Substances formed from a chemical reaction, appearing in the numerator of the equilibrium expression.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing in the denominator of the equilibrium expression.
  • Solids and Pure Liquids
    Excluded from equilibrium expressions as their concentrations do not change with pressure.
  • Chemical Kinetics
    The study of reaction rates and the factors affecting them, related to the rate constant.