Equilibrium Constant K definitions Flashcards

Equilibrium Constant Indicates the favored direction of a reaction at equilibrium, based on the ratio of product to reactant concentrations.

Rate Constant Relates to the speed of a chemical reaction, with units including time, such as seconds inverse.

Chemical Equilibrium A state where forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate, with no net change in concentrations.

Equilibrium Expression A formula representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and pure liquids.

Temperature Dependence The characteristic of the equilibrium constant to change value with temperature variations.

Kp An equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in atmospheres.

Kc An equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in molarity.

Magnitude of K Indicates whether products or reactants are favored, based on whether K is greater than, less than, or equal to 1.

Forward Reaction The direction of a reaction that produces more products, favored when K is greater than 1.

Reverse Reaction The direction of a reaction that produces more reactants, favored when K is less than 1.

Coefficient A number in front of a reactant or product in a chemical equation, used as an exponent in equilibrium expressions.

Products Substances formed from a chemical reaction, appearing in the numerator of the equilibrium expression.

Reactants Substances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing in the denominator of the equilibrium expression.

Solids and Pure Liquids Excluded from equilibrium expressions as their concentrations do not change with pressure.