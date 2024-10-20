Equilibrium Constant K definitions Flashcards
Back
Equilibrium Constant K definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Equilibrium ConstantIndicates the favored direction of a reaction at equilibrium, based on the ratio of product to reactant concentrations.
- Rate ConstantRelates to the speed of a chemical reaction, with units including time, such as seconds inverse.
- Chemical EquilibriumA state where forward and reverse reactions occur at the same rate, with no net change in concentrations.
- Equilibrium ExpressionA formula representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations, excluding solids and pure liquids.
- Temperature DependenceThe characteristic of the equilibrium constant to change value with temperature variations.
- KpAn equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in atmospheres.
- KcAn equilibrium constant used when concentration units are in molarity.
- Magnitude of KIndicates whether products or reactants are favored, based on whether K is greater than, less than, or equal to 1.
- Forward ReactionThe direction of a reaction that produces more products, favored when K is greater than 1.
- Reverse ReactionThe direction of a reaction that produces more reactants, favored when K is less than 1.
- CoefficientA number in front of a reactant or product in a chemical equation, used as an exponent in equilibrium expressions.
- ProductsSubstances formed from a chemical reaction, appearing in the numerator of the equilibrium expression.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed in a chemical reaction, appearing in the denominator of the equilibrium expression.
- Solids and Pure LiquidsExcluded from equilibrium expressions as their concentrations do not change with pressure.
- Chemical KineticsThe study of reaction rates and the factors affecting them, related to the rate constant.