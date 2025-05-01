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What two types of molecules combine in esterification? A carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine in esterification. What is lost during the esterification reaction? Water (H2O) is lost during the esterification reaction. What type of reaction is esterification classified as? Esterification is classified as a condensation reaction. Which part of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification? The OH group of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification. Which part of the alcohol is removed during esterification? The hydrogen (H) from the alcohol's oxygen is removed during esterification. What catalyst is required for esterification to occur? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required for esterification. What is formed when the carboxylic acid and alcohol bond after losing water? An ester linkage is formed when the carboxylic acid and alcohol bond after losing water. How is the ester linkage structurally characterized? An ester linkage is a carbonyl group connected to an oxygen, which is then connected to another carbon. What does the squiggly line in esterification diagrams represent? The squiggly line represents a connection to another group or molecule not relevant to the reaction. Why does the carbon in the carboxylic acid need to form a new bond during esterification? The carbon needs to replace the bond it lost to the OH group, so it bonds to the alcohol's oxygen. What role does the H+ catalyst play in esterification? The H+ catalyst initiates the reaction by facilitating the loss of water. What functional group transformation occurs during esterification? A carboxylic acid and alcohol are transformed into an ester group. What is the main product of esterification? The main product of esterification is an ester. What is the significance of esterification in organic chemistry? Esterification illustrates functional group transformation and the importance of catalysts in reactions. What happens to the oxygen from the alcohol after losing its hydrogen? The oxygen from the alcohol bonds to the carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid, forming the ester linkage.
Ester Reactions: Esterification quiz
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