What two types of molecules combine in esterification? A carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine in esterification.

What is lost during the esterification reaction? Water (H2O) is lost during the esterification reaction.

What type of reaction is esterification classified as? Esterification is classified as a condensation reaction.

Which part of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification? The OH group of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification.

Which part of the alcohol is removed during esterification? The hydrogen (H) from the alcohol's oxygen is removed during esterification.

What catalyst is required for esterification to occur? An H+ (acid) catalyst is required for esterification.