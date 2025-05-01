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Ester Reactions: Esterification quiz

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  • What two types of molecules combine in esterification?
    A carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine in esterification.
  • What is lost during the esterification reaction?
    Water (H2O) is lost during the esterification reaction.
  • What type of reaction is esterification classified as?
    Esterification is classified as a condensation reaction.
  • Which part of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification?
    The OH group of the carboxylic acid is removed during esterification.
  • Which part of the alcohol is removed during esterification?
    The hydrogen (H) from the alcohol's oxygen is removed during esterification.
  • What catalyst is required for esterification to occur?
    An H+ (acid) catalyst is required for esterification.
  • What is formed when the carboxylic acid and alcohol bond after losing water?
    An ester linkage is formed when the carboxylic acid and alcohol bond after losing water.
  • How is the ester linkage structurally characterized?
    An ester linkage is a carbonyl group connected to an oxygen, which is then connected to another carbon.
  • What does the squiggly line in esterification diagrams represent?
    The squiggly line represents a connection to another group or molecule not relevant to the reaction.
  • Why does the carbon in the carboxylic acid need to form a new bond during esterification?
    The carbon needs to replace the bond it lost to the OH group, so it bonds to the alcohol's oxygen.
  • What role does the H+ catalyst play in esterification?
    The H+ catalyst initiates the reaction by facilitating the loss of water.
  • What functional group transformation occurs during esterification?
    A carboxylic acid and alcohol are transformed into an ester group.
  • What is the main product of esterification?
    The main product of esterification is an ester.
  • What is the significance of esterification in organic chemistry?
    Esterification illustrates functional group transformation and the importance of catalysts in reactions.
  • What happens to the oxygen from the alcohol after losing its hydrogen?
    The oxygen from the alcohol bonds to the carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid, forming the ester linkage.