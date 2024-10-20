Skip to main content
Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions Flashcards

Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions
  • Esterification
    A reaction where a carboxylic acid and an alcohol form an ester by losing water.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A process that combines two molecules with the loss of water.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    An organic compound containing a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group.
  • Alcohol
    An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom.
  • Ester
    A compound formed from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid by losing water.
  • H+ Catalyst
    A proton that facilitates the esterification process by initiating the reaction.
  • OH Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Ester Linkage
    A bond formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom connected to another carbon.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions.