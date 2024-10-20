Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions Flashcards
Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions
- EsterificationA reaction where a carboxylic acid and an alcohol form an ester by losing water.
- Condensation ReactionA process that combines two molecules with the loss of water.
- Carboxylic AcidAn organic compound containing a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group.
- AlcoholAn organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom.
- EsterA compound formed from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid by losing water.
- H+ CatalystA proton that facilitates the esterification process by initiating the reaction.
- OH GroupA functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- Ester LinkageA bond formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom connected to another carbon.
- Functional GroupA specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic reactions.