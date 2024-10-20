Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Esterification A reaction where a carboxylic acid and an alcohol form an ester by losing water.

Condensation Reaction A process that combines two molecules with the loss of water.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl group attached to a hydroxyl group.

Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom.

Ester A compound formed from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid by losing water.

H+ Catalyst A proton that facilitates the esterification process by initiating the reaction.

OH Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.

Carbonyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Ester Linkage A bond formed between a carbonyl group and an oxygen atom connected to another carbon.