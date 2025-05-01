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What is saponification in the context of ester reactions? Saponification is a reaction where a hydroxide ion reacts with an ester, cleaving the ester bond to produce a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. What ion is responsible for cleaving the ester bond during saponification? The hydroxide ion (OH-) is responsible for cleaving the ester bond. What are the two main products of saponification? The two main products are a carboxylate anion and an alcohol. What is a carboxylate anion? A carboxylate anion is the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, meaning it has lost an H+ ion and carries a negative charge. How does the oxygen atom in the carboxylate anion acquire its negative charge? The oxygen atom acquires a negative charge by losing an H+ ion during the reaction. What is the role of water in saponification? Water serves as the solvent in which the hydroxide ion is dissolved, enabling the reaction. How is saponification related to esterification? Saponification is essentially the reverse process of esterification. What happens to the ester linkage during saponification? The ester linkage is cleaved, breaking the bond between the carbonyl carbon and the oxygen atom. What happens to the alcohol group during saponification? The oxygen from the ester linkage gains a hydrogen to reform the alcohol. Why is the carboxylate anion considered a conjugate base? It is considered a conjugate base because it results from the loss of an H+ ion from a carboxylic acid. What charge does the carboxylate anion carry after saponification? The carboxylate anion carries a negative charge. Why is understanding saponification important in organic chemistry? It is important because saponification is involved in the formation and breakdown of complex molecules in biological and industrial processes. What is the chemical formula for the hydroxide ion used in saponification? The chemical formula for the hydroxide ion is OH-. What does the term 'aqueous OH-' mean in the context of saponification? 'Aqueous OH-' means hydroxide ions dissolved in water. What is the significance of the negative charge on the oxygen in the carboxylate anion? The negative charge indicates that the oxygen has lost a proton (H+) and is now in its conjugate base form.
Ester Reactions: Saponification quiz
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