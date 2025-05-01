What is saponification in the context of ester reactions? Saponification is a reaction where a hydroxide ion reacts with an ester, cleaving the ester bond to produce a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.

What ion is responsible for cleaving the ester bond during saponification? The hydroxide ion (OH-) is responsible for cleaving the ester bond.

What are the two main products of saponification? The two main products are a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.

What is a carboxylate anion? A carboxylate anion is the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, meaning it has lost an H+ ion and carries a negative charge.

How does the oxygen atom in the carboxylate anion acquire its negative charge? The oxygen atom acquires a negative charge by losing an H+ ion during the reaction.

What is the role of water in saponification? Water serves as the solvent in which the hydroxide ion is dissolved, enabling the reaction.