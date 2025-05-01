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Ester Reactions: Saponification quiz

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  • What is saponification in the context of ester reactions?
    Saponification is a reaction where a hydroxide ion reacts with an ester, cleaving the ester bond to produce a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.
  • What ion is responsible for cleaving the ester bond during saponification?
    The hydroxide ion (OH-) is responsible for cleaving the ester bond.
  • What are the two main products of saponification?
    The two main products are a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.
  • What is a carboxylate anion?
    A carboxylate anion is the conjugate base of a carboxylic acid, meaning it has lost an H+ ion and carries a negative charge.
  • How does the oxygen atom in the carboxylate anion acquire its negative charge?
    The oxygen atom acquires a negative charge by losing an H+ ion during the reaction.
  • What is the role of water in saponification?
    Water serves as the solvent in which the hydroxide ion is dissolved, enabling the reaction.
  • How is saponification related to esterification?
    Saponification is essentially the reverse process of esterification.
  • What happens to the ester linkage during saponification?
    The ester linkage is cleaved, breaking the bond between the carbonyl carbon and the oxygen atom.
  • What happens to the alcohol group during saponification?
    The oxygen from the ester linkage gains a hydrogen to reform the alcohol.
  • Why is the carboxylate anion considered a conjugate base?
    It is considered a conjugate base because it results from the loss of an H+ ion from a carboxylic acid.
  • What charge does the carboxylate anion carry after saponification?
    The carboxylate anion carries a negative charge.
  • Why is understanding saponification important in organic chemistry?
    It is important because saponification is involved in the formation and breakdown of complex molecules in biological and industrial processes.
  • What is the chemical formula for the hydroxide ion used in saponification?
    The chemical formula for the hydroxide ion is OH-.
  • What does the term 'aqueous OH-' mean in the context of saponification?
    'Aqueous OH-' means hydroxide ions dissolved in water.
  • What is the significance of the negative charge on the oxygen in the carboxylate anion?
    The negative charge indicates that the oxygen has lost a proton (H+) and is now in its conjugate base form.