Experimental Error definitions Flashcards
Experimental Error definitions
- Experimental ErrorDiscrepancies between measured and true values in experiments, encompassing both random and systematic errors.
- AccuracyThe closeness of a measurement to the true or accepted value.
- PrecisionThe repeatability of measurements, indicating how close they are to each other.
- Random ErrorUnpredictable fluctuations in measurements, causing results to be sometimes too high or too low.
- Systematic ErrorConsistent bias in measurements, leading to results that are always too high or too low.
- Percent ErrorA metric for evaluating measurement precision, calculated as the absolute difference between experimental and theoretical values, divided by the theoretical value, times 100.
- Experimental ValueThe calculated value obtained from performing an experiment.
- Theoretical ValueThe expected value based on literature or accepted standards.
- CalibrationThe process of adjusting equipment to ensure measurements are as close to the true value as possible.
- AnhydrousA state where an object is completely dried out, with all water evaporated.