Experimental Error definitions Flashcards

Experimental Error definitions

Experimental Error definitions
  • Experimental Error
    Discrepancies between measured and true values in experiments, encompassing both random and systematic errors.
  • Accuracy
    The closeness of a measurement to the true or accepted value.
  • Precision
    The repeatability of measurements, indicating how close they are to each other.
  • Random Error
    Unpredictable fluctuations in measurements, causing results to be sometimes too high or too low.
  • Systematic Error
    Consistent bias in measurements, leading to results that are always too high or too low.
  • Percent Error
    A metric for evaluating measurement precision, calculated as the absolute difference between experimental and theoretical values, divided by the theoretical value, times 100.
  • Experimental Value
    The calculated value obtained from performing an experiment.
  • Theoretical Value
    The expected value based on literature or accepted standards.
  • Calibration
    The process of adjusting equipment to ensure measurements are as close to the true value as possible.
  • Anhydrous
    A state where an object is completely dried out, with all water evaporated.