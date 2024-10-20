Experimental Error definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Experimental Error Discrepancies between measured and true values in experiments, encompassing both random and systematic errors.

Accuracy The closeness of a measurement to the true or accepted value.

Precision The repeatability of measurements, indicating how close they are to each other.

Random Error Unpredictable fluctuations in measurements, causing results to be sometimes too high or too low.

Systematic Error Consistent bias in measurements, leading to results that are always too high or too low.

Percent Error A metric for evaluating measurement precision, calculated as the absolute difference between experimental and theoretical values, divided by the theoretical value, times 100.

Experimental Value The calculated value obtained from performing an experiment.

Theoretical Value The expected value based on literature or accepted standards.

Calibration The process of adjusting equipment to ensure measurements are as close to the true value as possible.