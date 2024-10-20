Experimental Error quiz Flashcards

What is the purpose of a control group in an experiment?
The purpose of a control group in an experiment is to serve as a baseline that the experimental group can be compared against. It helps to isolate the effect of the independent variable by ensuring that any observed changes in the experimental group are due to the manipulation of the independent variable and not other factors.
What is the experimental group in an experiment?
The experimental group in an experiment is the group that receives the treatment or the variable being tested. This group is compared to the control group to assess the effect of the independent variable.
What are two main purposes for using repetition when conducting experiments?
The two main purposes for using repetition in experiments are to increase the reliability of the results by minimizing random errors and to ensure that the results are consistent and reproducible.
Why is it important that an experiment include a control group?
Including a control group is important because it allows researchers to determine if the changes observed in the experimental group are truly due to the independent variable and not other external factors.
What is the purpose of statistically analyzing study data?
The purpose of statistically analyzing study data is to determine the significance of the results, assess the reliability and validity of the findings, and to draw conclusions about the hypothesis being tested.
What does it mean to say that experimental conditions are controlled?
Saying that experimental conditions are controlled means that all variables except the independent variable are kept constant to ensure that any observed effects are due to the manipulation of the independent variable.
Which of the following would not be considered a preanalytical error? A) Incorrect sample labeling B) Improper sample storage C) Incorrect data entry D) Delayed sample processing
C) Incorrect data entry
What is the primary reason to include a control group in an experiment?
The primary reason to include a control group is to provide a standard of comparison for evaluating the effect of the independent variable on the experimental group.
How many variables should be tested in a controlled experiment?
In a controlled experiment, ideally only one independent variable should be tested at a time to ensure that any observed effects can be attributed to that variable alone.
What is the data of an experiment?
The data of an experiment are the recorded observations and measurements collected during the experiment, which are used to analyze and draw conclusions about the hypothesis.
Why was it important to create a negative control in an experiment?
Creating a negative control is important to ensure that the experimental setup does not produce a false positive result, thereby confirming that any observed effect is due to the independent variable.
Using the experimental procedures and data, how can you ensure the accuracy of your results?
To ensure the accuracy of results, one should repeat the experiment multiple times, use precise measurement tools, and compare results with theoretical values or known standards.
How many experimental groups should you have in an experiment?
The number of experimental groups depends on the hypothesis being tested, but typically there is at least one experimental group to test the effect of the independent variable.
What is a method for performing an experiment more than one time to ensure accuracy in results?
A method for ensuring accuracy is to replicate the experiment multiple times and average the results to minimize random errors.
Why is it important for other variables in an experiment to be controlled?
Controlling other variables is important to ensure that any observed changes in the dependent variable are solely due to the manipulation of the independent variable.
Which variable is manipulated by the experimenter?
The independent variable is manipulated by the experimenter to observe its effect on the dependent variable.
What is the purpose of the control group in experimental research?
The purpose of the control group is to provide a baseline for comparison, helping to determine the effect of the independent variable on the experimental group.
Which of these describes a way to avoid researcher bias? A) Blinding the study B) Using a small sample size C) Ignoring outliers D) Selecting specific data points
A) Blinding the study
Which is the part of an experiment that serves as the point of comparison for the results?
The control group serves as the point of comparison for the results in an experiment.
How many independent variables can be tested in a controlled experiment?
Typically, only one independent variable should be tested in a controlled experiment to ensure clear and interpretable results.
Which of the following experiments would best test your hypothesis? A) An experiment with multiple variables changing B) An experiment with a single variable changing C) An experiment with no control group D) An experiment with no repetition