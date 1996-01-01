Experimental Error quiz #1 Flashcards

When should percent error be used in experimental measurements?
Percent error should be used to evaluate how close an experimental value is to the accepted or theoretical value, helping to assess the accuracy and precision of measurements.
What does a percent recovery of more than 100% likely indicate in an experiment?
A percent recovery greater than 100% likely indicates a systematic error, such as contamination or improper measurement, resulting in a measured value higher than the true value.
What is the recommended order of measurements to report the most accurate melting point possible?
To report the most accurate melting point, take multiple measurements and average the results to minimize random errors.
What is the purpose of adding multiple drops on the same spot during a lab procedure?
Adding multiple drops on the same spot increases the concentration of the sample, making it easier to observe and measure changes accurately.
What would most likely be included in the 'analysis' section of a lab report?
The 'analysis' section typically includes calculations (such as percent error), interpretation of results, discussion of experimental errors, and comparison to theoretical values.
Which of the following is not a reason for the experimental volume of the flask to be incorrect: improper calibration, random error, systematic error, or correct procedure?
Correct procedure is not a reason for the experimental volume of the flask to be incorrect.
Which are potential sources of error in the experiment? Check all that apply: improper calibration, random fluctuations, incorrect recording of data, environmental factors.
Potential sources of error include improper calibration (systematic error), random fluctuations (random error), incorrect recording of data (systematic or random error), and environmental factors (random error).
What type of data would be helpful to collect in the antacid film canister lab?
Helpful data would include measurements of mass, volume, and pH before and after the reaction, as well as repeated trials to assess accuracy and precision.
What should be done if a spectrophotometer reports an absorbance that is too high?
If absorbance is too high, dilute the sample and remeasure to obtain a value within the instrument's reliable range.
Why does increasing the number of trials increase confidence in the results of the experiment?
Increasing the number of trials helps minimize random errors and provides a more reliable average, improving confidence in the experimental results.
Which action would be most important to perform in a controlled experiment?
The most important action is to keep all variables except the one being tested constant, ensuring that observed effects are due to the variable of interest.