Experimental Error quiz #1 Flashcards

When should percent error be used in experimental measurements? Percent error should be used to evaluate how close an experimental value is to the accepted or theoretical value, helping to assess the accuracy and precision of measurements.

What does a percent recovery of more than 100% likely indicate in an experiment? A percent recovery greater than 100% likely indicates a systematic error, such as contamination or improper measurement, resulting in a measured value higher than the true value.

What is the recommended order of measurements to report the most accurate melting point possible? To report the most accurate melting point, take multiple measurements and average the results to minimize random errors.

What is the purpose of adding multiple drops on the same spot during a lab procedure? Adding multiple drops on the same spot increases the concentration of the sample, making it easier to observe and measure changes accurately.

What would most likely be included in the 'analysis' section of a lab report? The 'analysis' section typically includes calculations (such as percent error), interpretation of results, discussion of experimental errors, and comparison to theoretical values.

Which of the following is not a reason for the experimental volume of the flask to be incorrect: improper calibration, random error, systematic error, or correct procedure? Correct procedure is not a reason for the experimental volume of the flask to be incorrect.