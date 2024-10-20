Extraction definitions Flashcards
Extraction definitions
- ExtractionA technique to separate components from a mixture using solubility differences in solvents.
- Separatory FunnelA laboratory tool used to separate immiscible liquids based on density differences.
- Aqueous LayerThe water-based layer in a separatory funnel, typically more dense and polar.
- Organic LayerThe non-polar layer in a separatory funnel, usually less dense than the aqueous layer.
- Acid-Base ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of protons between an acid and a base.
- pKaA measure of acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids.
- Acetate IonThe ion formed when acetic acid loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
- PrecipitationThe process of forming a solid from a solution, often by changing solubility conditions.
- pH StripsTools used to measure the acidity or basicity of a solution.
- Sodium BicarbonateA weak base used to selectively react with strong acids in extractions.
- Sodium HydroxideA strong base used to react with less acidic compounds in extractions.
- Phenolate IonThe ion formed when phenol loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
- Methylammonium IonThe ion formed when methylamine gains a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
- Acidified WaterWater with added acid, used to neutralize ions and precipitate solids.
- Pressure ReleaseThe process of releasing gas buildup in a separatory funnel during mixing.