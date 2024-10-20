Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Extraction definitions Flashcards

Back
Extraction definitions
1/15
  • Extraction
    A technique to separate components from a mixture using solubility differences in solvents.
  • Separatory Funnel
    A laboratory tool used to separate immiscible liquids based on density differences.
  • Aqueous Layer
    The water-based layer in a separatory funnel, typically more dense and polar.
  • Organic Layer
    The non-polar layer in a separatory funnel, usually less dense than the aqueous layer.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of protons between an acid and a base.
  • pKa
    A measure of acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids.
  • Acetate Ion
    The ion formed when acetic acid loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
  • Precipitation
    The process of forming a solid from a solution, often by changing solubility conditions.
  • pH Strips
    Tools used to measure the acidity or basicity of a solution.
  • Sodium Bicarbonate
    A weak base used to selectively react with strong acids in extractions.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A strong base used to react with less acidic compounds in extractions.
  • Phenolate Ion
    The ion formed when phenol loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
  • Methylammonium Ion
    The ion formed when methylamine gains a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.
  • Acidified Water
    Water with added acid, used to neutralize ions and precipitate solids.
  • Pressure Release
    The process of releasing gas buildup in a separatory funnel during mixing.