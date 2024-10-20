Extraction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Extraction A technique to separate components from a mixture using solubility differences in solvents.

Separatory Funnel A laboratory tool used to separate immiscible liquids based on density differences.

Aqueous Layer The water-based layer in a separatory funnel, typically more dense and polar.

Organic Layer The non-polar layer in a separatory funnel, usually less dense than the aqueous layer.

Acid-Base Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of protons between an acid and a base.

pKa A measure of acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids.

Acetate Ion The ion formed when acetic acid loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.

Precipitation The process of forming a solid from a solution, often by changing solubility conditions.

pH Strips Tools used to measure the acidity or basicity of a solution.

Sodium Bicarbonate A weak base used to selectively react with strong acids in extractions.

Sodium Hydroxide A strong base used to react with less acidic compounds in extractions.

Phenolate Ion The ion formed when phenol loses a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.

Methylammonium Ion The ion formed when methylamine gains a proton, becoming polar and soluble in water.

Acidified Water Water with added acid, used to neutralize ions and precipitate solids.