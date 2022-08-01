4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
Extraction
Extraction involves the separation of a solid from a solution mixture by selective precipitation.
Mixture Separation
1
concept
Extraction
8m
Was this helpful?
everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at extracting. Now, we're going to say under extraction, we have the separation of a solid and a liquid. And we're gonna say the removal of a component from a mixture is done by selective precipitation in a new solvent here already partially colored this in. So here we're doing extraction and here we have it with a separate story funnel. Now we're gonna say that this blue portion here is the more dense liquid portion. So that's why it's on the bottom. And let's say that this represents water. So water here would be our acquis phase or aqueous layer. And then we're going to say up here is an organic layer. Now let's say that we have two compounds in here in the organic phase. Let's say that one of them Was Ammonia, which is NH three. And let's say that the other one was acetic acid. Now, typically with extractions, um it's customary to do with acid based reactions, were gonna say acid base extractions is the most common used form. We're gonna say the ph of the system is selectively varied by adding strong or weak acids or bases. We're going to say depending on the PK of the component, it's liability and equity organic solvents will change. So here we're talking about changing one of the two compounds A and B. By adding either a acid or base to the organic phase. Now here we're going to say formation of an ion equals increased liability in the acquis Aquarius solvent layer because Aquarius water is polar ions are polar. So they mix together non ionic form equals increased liability in the organic layer organic layer it tends to be more non polar. Not having a charge chance to make you non polar so they'll mix together. So what we do here. So for example let's say we had these two within the organic player A. And B. And let's say I wanted to remove acetic acid from the Secretary funnel. What could I do? What what I would do here Since acetic acid is acidic I can add some base to the secretary final. So I'd add some strong base to the Secretary funnel. It would seep into the organic layer. And since I'm using a base the base would remove the proton or H. Plus ions form acetic acid and change it into the acetate. I'll so the A. C. T. And I on now as a charge it's polar. So it would travel down out of the organic layer into the aqueous layer. And now that it's in the aqueous layer I would drain this aqueous layer into a beaker and there goes the acetic acid on the ion. It's still mixed in there it's soluble because it's polar. I want to keep I want to make it into a solid. What do I do Or you can introduce some acid into here introducing an acid would give back an H plus I onto the acetate ion and change it into acetic acid since acetic acid is neutral it would precipitate. And since it's precipitating, it's a solid, I can just drain the acquis portion and have left some of this precipitate at the bottom. And in that way I've separated my two compounds A and B. From each other by using extraction with the use of a Secretary funnel. Now, how can I make sure that all of the acetic acid is no longer in the organic layer? Well, you're adding base. If there's any assets still remaining, the ph of the organic layer would still be a little acidic. So you just use ph strips, you dip it in there to make sure that the organic layer is completely basic. That means the base has completely neutralized any potential acetic acid still remaining. Another thing about this, since this is an acid based reaction, you're mixing acids and bases together. They would build up pressure because in order for things to mix, you would invert the Secretary funnel to make sure that there's thorough mixing between the base and the acidic acid. This will cause a build up of pressure as you're inverting it, mixing it thoroughly, you would make sure you have the end portion of the secretary funnel pointed up, twist this opening here to allow some gas to exit. So it's pretty involved work when you're trying to use a separate story funnel by using extraction of these two types of compounds in the next video, we'll take a closer look of what would happen if we had even more compounds mixed within a solution? How could we use this acid base extraction in order to separate each one of these compounds from one another?
A separatory funnel is the commonly used instrument for extraction. In it, two liquid layers are used for the selective precipitation of a solid from the liquid phase based on difference in density and solubility.
The most common form of an extraction is an acid-base extraction, which uses the different acidities of compounds to selectively precipitate one compound over another.
2
concept
Acid-Base Extraction
8m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're gonna take a look at an acid base extraction. Now, we're gonna say, whenever you do an acid base extraction, typically it is better to add a week base before a strong base. That's because the most acidic component will react with that weaker base. If we were to use a strong base from very beginning, all the acidic compounds would all react with it. And in that way, we wouldn't be ableto thoroughly separate them from one another. So we're gonna say this allows us, allows you to Onley, isolate the strongest acid, and that one will become negatively charged and therefore become Equus on become soluble in the acquis layer. Now, here I'm giving us different compounds and with them, their PKs. Remember, the lower your p K is than the stronger the acid. This is gonna require you guys to know some basics about acids and bases, so make sure you've looked at my videos dealing with acid based identification. Now, if we take a look at these we have here, this first compound is called propane. It's PK is 60 so it's pretty high. Next we have methyl amine, which is 10.64 Next, we have what's called fennel. You write them all down. You don't need to know how to name them. I'm just giving you the names for them. And then we have acetic acid. Finally. So the lower your p k, the more acidic you are, we can see that acetic acid has the lowest peek a present. So it's gonna be the most soluble now here. At the moment, they're all found within the organic layer of your secretary Funnel, right, Your secretary funnel not the best draw. But hopefully you guys understand what I'm writing. So what we have here is our organic layer, which has all four components in it. And then below that is our acquis layer, which is more dense, heavier. That's why it's on the bottom, right? So in the organic layer, they're all neutrals, So they're all going to be found in the non polar organic layer. What you're trying to do is react the solution with an acid or base at each step. This will cost some of the compounds to gain charges. Once they gain a charge, they're gonna slipped down into the acquis layer because the Equus layers polar, and when you gain a charge, you become polar. And once they're in the acquis layer, we can drain out that acquia slayer and separate that component from the rest of them. Then all we do is we re ADM. Or Water, which will naturally seep down to the bottom and do the process over again. So here what we do first is we react these four guys in the in the organic layer with 40.25 Mueller sodium bicarbonate, which is just baking soda, which is weakly basic. So this would react with the strongest acid present, and the strongest acid present is the acetic acid. It would react with the base so it donate an H plus to the base and become my acetate ion. So here goes your acetate ion. It's now in the acquis slayer because it's came to charge, and then the remaining guys here. They're not as acidic, so they won't react with the sodium bicarbonate. So they're still in the organic layer. Yeah, now here in the Equus layer, that's and we want to make it a solid solid within that equals layer. At the moment, it can't be a solid because it's charged and making it polar, so it'll dissolve in a polar solvent. What we have to do here is to take away its negative charge and we do that by giving back it's H plus. So we use some acidified water. So this is acidified water that acidified water, which is donating h plus to this, making it neutral again. And now it would exist as a solid in the aqueous layer. Now we've got to continue. So we've gotten rid off the most acidic component out of the four. Now we have these three remaining, so now we're gonna use a stronger base. So use sodium hydroxide. That stronger base will react with the next most acidic compound, which is the fennel it takes away. It's H plus, So becomes C six h +50 negative. We don't take away one of these here because those air connected to carbon and carbon hydrogen bond is not very acidic, so they'll stay there. We're always seeking hydrogen from either end. This h technically is not connected to the carbon. The formula is deceiving that hydrogen is actually connected to the oxygen in fennel. So here we get our Fenno late. I on it has a charge. So now it is in the Equis Slayer. And because it's in the acquis layer, it's gonna be polar. But we need to make it neutral again. So again we use acidified water which is gonna donate an H plus to the fennel late on an ion and give us back fennel. It's neutral again, so it becomes a solid within the nucleus layer. So what do we have left? We have left our propane and arm, Ethel Amine. So if you recall my videos on identifying acids and bases, remember that compounds made up of only carbons and hydrogen are non polar. Therefore they're not acidic or basic, so this is always gonna be found within the organic layer. So there's nothing we can do about that. And then methyl amine in the name we hear the term a mean. Remember, if you're a neutral amine, meaning you have no positive or negative charge. You are a week base because you are a base. You will react not with the base, but with an acid. So we switched up a little bit here instead of using a base. Now we're using an acid that HCL will donate in h plus to the methyl amine. And here becomes C H three and H green positive. So becomes method ammonium I on. And because it has a charge, it's gonna be in the aqueous layer. Okay, but here now we take a look. They're gonna use acidified water. What we're gonna do instead, Actually, we're gonna use O h minus. Gonna use some base. The base will rip off. Ah, hydrogen. Here it's gonna accept an H plus so that this can become neutral again. And now it's gonna be a solid in the acquis player. So this is how we perform an acid base extraction. It allows us to separate different solids from solvents by introducing a new solvent again. It's hard to do this if you don't understand the principles of identifying acids and bases in which we talked about. So make sure you take a look at the chapter when we talk about acid and base is how do we identify them as being an acid or base, weak or strong? What is Ah, high K a mean what is a low p k mean the higher your K a. The stronger the acid, the lower your PK, the stronger the acid. This all these things built up in terms of being able to do this laboratory technique in which we use different pH is and different affinities towards acids and bases help separate solids from a liquid.