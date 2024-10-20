Factors Influencing Rates definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Factors Influencing Rates definitions

Factors Influencing Rates definitions
  • Collision Frequency
    The number of molecular collisions occurring per unit of time, influencing reaction rates.
  • Successful Collisions
    Energetic molecular collisions that result in product formation during a reaction.
  • Reactant Concentration
    The amount of reactants in a mixture, affecting the likelihood of molecular collisions.
  • Surface Area
    The extent of a reactant's exposed area, impacting collision frequency and reaction rate.
  • Linear Compounds
    Molecules with a straight chain structure, offering higher surface area for reactions.
  • Branched Compounds
    Molecules with side chains, reducing surface area compared to linear structures.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy that affects molecular speed and collision energy.
  • Activation Energy
    The minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products in a reaction.
  • Catalyst
    A substance that lowers activation energy, increasing the rate of a chemical reaction.
  • Reaction Rate
    The speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
  • Collision Energy
    The energy possessed by colliding molecules, crucial for successful reactions.
  • Thermal Energy
    Energy from heat that increases molecular motion and collision frequency.