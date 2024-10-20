Factors Influencing Rates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Collision Frequency The number of molecular collisions occurring per unit of time, influencing reaction rates.

Successful Collisions Energetic molecular collisions that result in product formation during a reaction.

Reactant Concentration The amount of reactants in a mixture, affecting the likelihood of molecular collisions.

Surface Area The extent of a reactant's exposed area, impacting collision frequency and reaction rate.

Linear Compounds Molecules with a straight chain structure, offering higher surface area for reactions.

Branched Compounds Molecules with side chains, reducing surface area compared to linear structures.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy that affects molecular speed and collision energy.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to transform into products in a reaction.

Catalyst A substance that lowers activation energy, increasing the rate of a chemical reaction.

Reaction Rate The speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.

Collision Energy The energy possessed by colliding molecules, crucial for successful reactions.