the four factors that have a direct impact on influencing reaction rates include concentration of reactant surface area of reactant temperature and catalysts. Now here, if we take a look at concentration of reactions first, we're going to say the condition is if we increase the reactant concentrations, what effect does this have on collisions? While increasing the amount of reactant within a mixture means they're gonna be more reactant floating around. This is going to result in increased in collision frequency because since there's more molecules floating around, you have a higher likelihood of them bouncing into each other. This results in an increase in your rate. Now, surface area of reactivates here. You want to have a larger surface area. So we want to increase our surface area. Usually, when we talk about surface area for compounds, we can look at compounds as either being linear or branched. When we say linear, linear compounds have higher surface areas. Here we have hydrocarbon, it's made up of ch three, ch two, ch two, ch three branch means that whereas in linear we just have a straight line of elements together, something that's branched, has a portion of it that's sticking out here. The c street part is a branching group, branching decreases our surface area. So just remember if we can increase the surface area of our reactant, that's gonna cause an increase in our collision frequency which in itself again will cause an increase in our rate. Now temperature, we're gonna say here that increasing, increasing our temperature is going to cause an increase in our collision frequencies. If you think of it in terms of your heating up your mixture, your solution, which has reacting molecules floating around. If you're heating it up, those molecules will absorb that extra external heat source and basically use it to power themselves up. This will cause them to move around with greater energy. If they're moving faster, they can bump into each other even faster. So this is going to cause an increase in collision frequency because there's an increase in collision energy from absorbing the thermal energy. Now we're gonna say, the rule of thumb is if we increase the temperature by just 10°C, this causes a doubling of our rate. So our rate would increase by two x. So increasing temperature increases, collisions, increases the force of collisions because the molecules are moving faster. All of this causes an increase in our rate. Finally, a catalyst, we're going to say the addition of a catalyst. Remember edition of a catalyst causes a decrease in your activation energy and that's a good thing because the lower your activation energy is, the more likely that your reactant can become products. So decreasing our activation energy will cause an increase in successful collisions, which in turn will cause an increase in your rate. So, these are the four factors you need to keep in mind when dealing with reaction rates affecting them can have a big impact on how fast or slow your chemical reaction will proceed

