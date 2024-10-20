Factors Influencing Rates quiz Flashcards
The rate of diffusion is affected by which of the following factors? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) Catalysts
The rate of diffusion is affected by temperature, concentration, and surface area. Catalysts do not directly affect diffusion rates.Which results in an increase in the rate of diffusion? (a) Decreasing temperature, (b) Increasing surface area, (c) Reducing reactant concentration, (d) Removing a catalyst
Increasing surface area results in an increase in the rate of diffusion.How does distance affect the rate of diffusion?
Increasing the distance over which diffusion must occur generally decreases the rate of diffusion.Which of the following does not affect the rate of diffusion? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) Color of reactants
The color of reactants does not affect the rate of diffusion.Which of these will affect the rate of diffusion? (a) Temperature, (b) Pressure, (c) Surface area, (d) All of the above
All of the above: temperature, pressure, and surface area affect the rate of diffusion.Which factors would increase the rate of diffusion? (a) Higher temperature, (b) Larger surface area, (c) Lower concentration, (d) Both a and b
Both a and b: Higher temperature and larger surface area would increase the rate of diffusion.Which of the following would increase the diffusion rate? (a) Decreasing temperature, (b) Increasing reactant concentration, (c) Decreasing surface area, (d) Adding an inhibitor
Increasing reactant concentration would increase the diffusion rate.Which of the following factors influence(s) diffusion rates? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) All of the above
All of the above: temperature, concentration, and surface area influence diffusion rates.Which of the following factors would increase the rate of diffusion? (select all that apply) (a) Higher temperature, (b) Increased surface area, (c) Lower concentration, (d) Addition of a catalyst
Higher temperature and increased surface area would increase the rate of diffusion.What can you do to speed the reaction up again?
To speed up the reaction, you can increase the temperature, increase the concentration of reactants, increase the surface area, or add a catalyst.How can a living cell increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
A living cell can increase the rate of a chemical reaction by using enzymes, which act as catalysts to lower activation energy.Which of the following does not influence the rate of diffusion? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) Color of reactants
The color of reactants does not influence the rate of diffusion.Which of the following factors would decrease the rate of diffusion? (select all that apply) (a) Lower temperature, (b) Decreased surface area, (c) Higher concentration, (d) Addition of a catalyst
Lower temperature and decreased surface area would decrease the rate of diffusion.Which of the following factors affects the rate of diffusion? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) All of the above
All of the above: temperature, concentration, and surface area affect the rate of diffusion.Which of these changes might increase the rate of the reaction beyond point C? (a) Increasing temperature, (b) Decreasing reactant concentration, (c) Reducing surface area, (d) Removing a catalyst
Increasing temperature might increase the rate of the reaction beyond point C.Which of the following will increase the rate of diffusion? (a) Decreasing temperature, (b) Increasing surface area, (c) Reducing reactant concentration, (d) Adding an inhibitor
Increasing surface area will increase the rate of diffusion.Which of the following is not a rate? (a) Reaction rate, (b) Diffusion rate, (c) Temperature, (d) Collision frequency
Temperature is not a rate.Which of the following is not a main factor that affects the rate of diffusion? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) Color of reactants
The color of reactants is not a main factor that affects the rate of diffusion.Which of the following does not impact the rate of a chemical reaction? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) Color of reactants
The color of reactants does not impact the rate of a chemical reaction.Which of the factors affects the rate of diffusion of a substance? (a) Temperature, (b) Concentration, (c) Surface area, (d) All of the above
All of the above: temperature, concentration, and surface area affect the rate of diffusion of a substance.