Formal Charge definitions Flashcards

Formal Charge Charge assigned to an atom assuming equal sharing of electrons, calculated using valence electrons, bonds, and nonbonding electrons.

Valence Electrons Electrons corresponding to the group number of an element in the periodic table, involved in forming chemical bonds.

Bonding Electrons Electrons that participate in chemical bonds between atoms, contributing to molecule formation.

Nonbonding Electrons Electrons not involved in bonding, counted individually when calculating formal charge.

Electronegativity Tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond, not considered in formal charge calculations.

Net Charge Overall charge of a compound, determined by summing all formal charges of its atoms.

Electron Cloud Region around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, influenced by electronegativity.

Chemical Bonds Connections between atoms involving shared or transferred electrons, forming molecules.

Periodic Table Tabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, indicating valence electrons.