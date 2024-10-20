Formal Charge definitions Flashcards
Back
Formal Charge definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Formal ChargeCharge assigned to an atom assuming equal sharing of electrons, calculated using valence electrons, bonds, and nonbonding electrons.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons corresponding to the group number of an element in the periodic table, involved in forming chemical bonds.
- Bonding ElectronsElectrons that participate in chemical bonds between atoms, contributing to molecule formation.
- Nonbonding ElectronsElectrons not involved in bonding, counted individually when calculating formal charge.
- ElectronegativityTendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond, not considered in formal charge calculations.
- Net ChargeOverall charge of a compound, determined by summing all formal charges of its atoms.
- Electron CloudRegion around an atom where electrons are likely to be found, influenced by electronegativity.
- Chemical BondsConnections between atoms involving shared or transferred electrons, forming molecules.
- Periodic TableTabular arrangement of elements by increasing atomic number, indicating valence electrons.
- Group NumberNumber assigned to a column in the periodic table, indicating the number of valence electrons.