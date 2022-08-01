Formal Charge
Formal Charge is the charge given to an element within a molecule when assuming equal sharing of electrons between bonded elements.
Net Charge is the sum of individual formal charges within a compound.
Formal Charge Example 1
Calculate the formal charges for each of the oxygen atoms within the nitrite ion, NO2–.
Calculate the formal charge of the carbon atom within a carbon monoxide molecule.
a) –1
b) +2
c) 0
d) +
e) –2
Based on calculated formal charges, determine the overall charge (net charge) for the following compound.
a) –3
b) +4
c) +1
d) –1
e) +2
Which element within the thiocyanate ion possesses a negative charge?
a) C
b) S
c) N
d) All of them
e) None of them
