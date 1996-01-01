Formal Charge quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the formal charge on oxygen in the following structure? (Assume a structure is provided with oxygen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.) To determine the formal charge on oxygen, use: formal charge = valence electrons (6 for O) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.

Which electron dot structure for OCN⁻ has a formal charge of -1 on the most electronegative atom? The structure where oxygen (the most electronegative atom) has three lone pairs and a single bond to carbon, resulting in a formal charge of -1 on oxygen.

Which one of these statements about formal charge is true? Formal charge is calculated by assuming electrons are shared equally, using the formula: valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons.

What is the formal charge on the central atom in a molecule of ICl₃? The central atom, iodine, has a formal charge of 0 in ICl₃ when drawn with three single bonds and two lone pairs.

Which atom in HCN will bear a formal charge? In the most stable Lewis structure of HCN, all atoms (H, C, N) have a formal charge of 0.

Which of the following ions contain a central atom with a formal charge? Ions such as SCN⁻, OCN⁻, and CO₃²⁻ can have central atoms with formal charges, depending on their Lewis structures.