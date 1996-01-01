Formal Charge quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/20
What is the formal charge on oxygen in the following structure? (Assume a structure is provided with oxygen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.)
To determine the formal charge on oxygen, use: formal charge = valence electrons (6 for O) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.Which electron dot structure for OCN⁻ has a formal charge of -1 on the most electronegative atom?
The structure where oxygen (the most electronegative atom) has three lone pairs and a single bond to carbon, resulting in a formal charge of -1 on oxygen.Which one of these statements about formal charge is true?
Formal charge is calculated by assuming electrons are shared equally, using the formula: valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons.What is the formal charge on the central atom in a molecule of ICl₃?
The central atom, iodine, has a formal charge of 0 in ICl₃ when drawn with three single bonds and two lone pairs.Which atom in HCN will bear a formal charge?
In the most stable Lewis structure of HCN, all atoms (H, C, N) have a formal charge of 0.Which of the following ions contain a central atom with a formal charge?
Ions such as SCN⁻, OCN⁻, and CO₃²⁻ can have central atoms with formal charges, depending on their Lewis structures.In which of the following ions does carbon have a formal charge?
Carbon has a formal charge in ions like CO₃²⁻, OCN⁻, and SCN⁻, depending on the specific Lewis structure.What is the formal charge on the singly bonded oxygens in the Lewis structure for the carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻)?
Each singly bonded oxygen in CO₃²⁻ has a formal charge of -1.What is the formal charge on the singly bonded O atom?
A singly bonded oxygen typically has a formal charge of -1, assuming it has three lone pairs.What is the formal charge of carbon in carbon monoxide (CO) when drawn with a triple bond?
In CO with a triple bond, carbon has a formal charge of -1.What is the formal charge of nitrogen in this structure? (Assume a structure is provided with nitrogen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.)
Use the formula: formal charge = valence electrons (5 for N) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.What is the formal charge on the C atom in CO?
In the most common Lewis structure of CO, carbon has a formal charge of -1.What is the formal charge on the doubly bonded O atom?
A doubly bonded oxygen typically has a formal charge of 0, assuming it has two lone pairs.What is the formal charge on the oxygen atom in N₂O (the atomic order is N–N–O)?
In the most stable Lewis structure of N₂O, the oxygen atom has a formal charge of 0.What will be the formal charge on the most central atom of SCN⁻ in its most likely structure?
In the most likely Lewis structure of SCN⁻, the central carbon atom has a formal charge of 0.Based on formal charge, which Lewis structure is most stable?
The most stable Lewis structure is the one where formal charges are minimized and assigned to the most electronegative atoms.Which statement is false regarding the Lewis structure for XeF₄?
A false statement would be: 'XeF₄ has no lone pairs on xenon.' In reality, xenon has two lone pairs in XeF₄.In the Lewis structure for BeCl₂, what is the formal charge on the Be atom?
In BeCl₂, beryllium has a formal charge of 0.Choose the structure that has the formal charge correctly assigned.
Select the structure where formal charges are calculated using: valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons, and are minimized overall.What is the formal charge on oxygen in the following structure? (Assume a structure is provided with oxygen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.)
Calculate using: formal charge = valence electrons (6 for O) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.