Formal Charge quiz #1 Flashcards

Formal Charge quiz #1
  • What is the formal charge on oxygen in the following structure? (Assume a structure is provided with oxygen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.)
    To determine the formal charge on oxygen, use: formal charge = valence electrons (6 for O) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.
  • Which electron dot structure for OCN⁻ has a formal charge of -1 on the most electronegative atom?
    The structure where oxygen (the most electronegative atom) has three lone pairs and a single bond to carbon, resulting in a formal charge of -1 on oxygen.
  • Which one of these statements about formal charge is true?
    Formal charge is calculated by assuming electrons are shared equally, using the formula: valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons.
  • What is the formal charge on the central atom in a molecule of ICl₃?
    The central atom, iodine, has a formal charge of 0 in ICl₃ when drawn with three single bonds and two lone pairs.
  • Which atom in HCN will bear a formal charge?
    In the most stable Lewis structure of HCN, all atoms (H, C, N) have a formal charge of 0.
  • Which of the following ions contain a central atom with a formal charge?
    Ions such as SCN⁻, OCN⁻, and CO₃²⁻ can have central atoms with formal charges, depending on their Lewis structures.
  • In which of the following ions does carbon have a formal charge?
    Carbon has a formal charge in ions like CO₃²⁻, OCN⁻, and SCN⁻, depending on the specific Lewis structure.
  • What is the formal charge on the singly bonded oxygens in the Lewis structure for the carbonate ion (CO₃²⁻)?
    Each singly bonded oxygen in CO₃²⁻ has a formal charge of -1.
  • What is the formal charge on the singly bonded O atom?
    A singly bonded oxygen typically has a formal charge of -1, assuming it has three lone pairs.
  • What is the formal charge of carbon in carbon monoxide (CO) when drawn with a triple bond?
    In CO with a triple bond, carbon has a formal charge of -1.
  • What is the formal charge of nitrogen in this structure? (Assume a structure is provided with nitrogen's bonding and nonbonding electrons specified.)
    Use the formula: formal charge = valence electrons (5 for N) - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. Count the bonds and lone electrons shown in the structure.
  • What is the formal charge on the C atom in CO?
    In the most common Lewis structure of CO, carbon has a formal charge of -1.
  • What is the formal charge on the doubly bonded O atom?
    A doubly bonded oxygen typically has a formal charge of 0, assuming it has two lone pairs.
  • What is the formal charge on the oxygen atom in N₂O (the atomic order is N–N–O)?
    In the most stable Lewis structure of N₂O, the oxygen atom has a formal charge of 0.
  • What will be the formal charge on the most central atom of SCN⁻ in its most likely structure?
    In the most likely Lewis structure of SCN⁻, the central carbon atom has a formal charge of 0.
  • Based on formal charge, which Lewis structure is most stable?
    The most stable Lewis structure is the one where formal charges are minimized and assigned to the most electronegative atoms.
  • Which statement is false regarding the Lewis structure for XeF₄?
    A false statement would be: 'XeF₄ has no lone pairs on xenon.' In reality, xenon has two lone pairs in XeF₄.
  • In the Lewis structure for BeCl₂, what is the formal charge on the Be atom?
    In BeCl₂, beryllium has a formal charge of 0.
  • Choose the structure that has the formal charge correctly assigned.
    Select the structure where formal charges are calculated using: valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons, and are minimized overall.
