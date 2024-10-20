Formation Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties.

Standard States The physical state of an element at room temperature (25°C) and standard pressure (1 atm).

Monoatomic Consisting of single atoms, not bonded to each other, as seen in noble gases like helium.

Diatomic Molecules composed of two atoms, such as hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2).

Polyatomic Molecules consisting of more than two atoms, like phosphorus (P4) and sulfur (S8).

Noble Gases A group of monoatomic gases in the periodic table, including helium and radon, known for their inertness.

Room Temperature A standard condition of approximately 25 degrees Celsius used to describe the state of elements.

Standard Pressure A standard condition of approximately one atmosphere used to describe the state of elements.

Phases The distinct forms in which matter can exist: solid, liquid, and gas.

Helium A noble gas that is monoatomic and exists as a gas at room temperature.

Bromine A diatomic element that is one of the few liquids at room temperature.

Mercury A monoatomic element that is a liquid at room temperature.

Phosphorus A polyatomic element existing as P4 in its natural state.

Sulfur A polyatomic element existing as S8 in its natural state.