Formation Equations definitions Flashcards

Formation Equations definitions
Formation Equations definitions
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties.
- Standard StatesThe physical state of an element at room temperature (25°C) and standard pressure (1 atm).
- MonoatomicConsisting of single atoms, not bonded to each other, as seen in noble gases like helium.
- DiatomicMolecules composed of two atoms, such as hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2).
- PolyatomicMolecules consisting of more than two atoms, like phosphorus (P4) and sulfur (S8).
- Noble GasesA group of monoatomic gases in the periodic table, including helium and radon, known for their inertness.
- Room TemperatureA standard condition of approximately 25 degrees Celsius used to describe the state of elements.
- Standard PressureA standard condition of approximately one atmosphere used to describe the state of elements.
- PhasesThe distinct forms in which matter can exist: solid, liquid, and gas.
- HeliumA noble gas that is monoatomic and exists as a gas at room temperature.
- BromineA diatomic element that is one of the few liquids at room temperature.
- MercuryA monoatomic element that is a liquid at room temperature.
- PhosphorusA polyatomic element existing as P4 in its natural state.
- SulfurA polyatomic element existing as S8 in its natural state.
- IodineA diatomic element existing as I2 in its natural state.