Formation Equations definitions Flashcards

Formation Equations definitions
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of chemical elements, organized by atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties.
  • Standard States
    The physical state of an element at room temperature (25°C) and standard pressure (1 atm).
  • Monoatomic
    Consisting of single atoms, not bonded to each other, as seen in noble gases like helium.
  • Diatomic
    Molecules composed of two atoms, such as hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2).
  • Polyatomic
    Molecules consisting of more than two atoms, like phosphorus (P4) and sulfur (S8).
  • Noble Gases
    A group of monoatomic gases in the periodic table, including helium and radon, known for their inertness.
  • Room Temperature
    A standard condition of approximately 25 degrees Celsius used to describe the state of elements.
  • Standard Pressure
    A standard condition of approximately one atmosphere used to describe the state of elements.
  • Phases
    The distinct forms in which matter can exist: solid, liquid, and gas.
  • Helium
    A noble gas that is monoatomic and exists as a gas at room temperature.
  • Bromine
    A diatomic element that is one of the few liquids at room temperature.
  • Mercury
    A monoatomic element that is a liquid at room temperature.
  • Phosphorus
    A polyatomic element existing as P4 in its natural state.
  • Sulfur
    A polyatomic element existing as S8 in its natural state.
  • Iodine
    A diatomic element existing as I2 in its natural state.