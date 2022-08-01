Formation Equations
Formation Equations involve the standard states of elements combining to form 1 mole of product.
Elements can exist as solids, liquids or gases at 25ºC and 1 atm standard pressure.
Formation Equations Example 1
Formation Equations Example 2
Which of the following represents the formation equation for barium nitrate, Ba(NO3)2?
Identify a substance that is not in its standard state.
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced chemical equation that would give you directly the enthalpy of formation for ibuprofen.
