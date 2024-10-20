Freezing Point Depression definitions Flashcards
Freezing Point Depression definitions
- Freezing Point DepressionA phenomenon where adding a solute to a solvent lowers the solution's freezing point compared to the pure solvent.
- Normal Freezing PointThe temperature at which a pure solvent solidifies before any solute is added.
- Freezing Point of SolutionThe temperature at which a solution solidifies after a solute is added to a solvent.
- Van't Hoff FactorA measure of the effect of a solute on colligative properties, indicating the number of particles the solute forms in solution.
- Freezing Point Depression ConstantA solvent-specific constant used in calculating the change in freezing point when a solute is added.
- MolalityA concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
- SoluteA substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the freezing point.
- SolventA substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution, with a specific freezing point.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent.
- WaterA common solvent with a normal freezing point of 0°C, often used in freezing point depression studies.
- BenzeneAn organic solvent with a specific freezing point and freezing point depression constant.
- ChloroformA solvent with a unique freezing point and freezing point depression constant, used in various applications.
- EthanolAn alcohol solvent with a distinct freezing point and freezing point depression constant.