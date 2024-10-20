Freezing Point Depression definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Freezing Point Depression A phenomenon where adding a solute to a solvent lowers the solution's freezing point compared to the pure solvent.

Normal Freezing Point The temperature at which a pure solvent solidifies before any solute is added.

Freezing Point of Solution The temperature at which a solution solidifies after a solute is added to a solvent.

Van't Hoff Factor A measure of the effect of a solute on colligative properties, indicating the number of particles the solute forms in solution.

Freezing Point Depression Constant A solvent-specific constant used in calculating the change in freezing point when a solute is added.

Molality A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.

Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the freezing point.

Solvent A substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution, with a specific freezing point.

Solution A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent.

Water A common solvent with a normal freezing point of 0°C, often used in freezing point depression studies.

Benzene An organic solvent with a specific freezing point and freezing point depression constant.

Chloroform A solvent with a unique freezing point and freezing point depression constant, used in various applications.