Freezing Point Depression definitions Flashcards

Freezing Point Depression definitions

Freezing Point Depression definitions
  • Freezing Point Depression
    A phenomenon where adding a solute to a solvent lowers the solution's freezing point compared to the pure solvent.
  • Normal Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a pure solvent solidifies before any solute is added.
  • Freezing Point of Solution
    The temperature at which a solution solidifies after a solute is added to a solvent.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A measure of the effect of a solute on colligative properties, indicating the number of particles the solute forms in solution.
  • Freezing Point Depression Constant
    A solvent-specific constant used in calculating the change in freezing point when a solute is added.
  • Molality
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution, affecting the freezing point.
  • Solvent
    A substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution, with a specific freezing point.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent.
  • Water
    A common solvent with a normal freezing point of 0°C, often used in freezing point depression studies.
  • Benzene
    An organic solvent with a specific freezing point and freezing point depression constant.
  • Chloroform
    A solvent with a unique freezing point and freezing point depression constant, used in various applications.
  • Ethanol
    An alcohol solvent with a distinct freezing point and freezing point depression constant.