Freezing Point Depression
Freezing Point Depression is the phenomenon when adding a solute to a pure solvent results in decreased freezing point of the solvent.
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Freezing Point Depression Example 1
How many moles of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2, must be added to 1,000 g of water to form a solution that has a freezing point of –10ºC?
An ethylene glycol solution contains 28.3 g of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2 in 97.2 mL of water. Calculate the freezing point of the solution. The density of water 1.00 g/mL.
When 825 g of an unknown is dissolved in 3.45 L of water, the freezing point of the solution is decreased by 2.89°C. Assuming that the unknown compound is a non-electrolyte, calculate its molar mass.
- How many kilograms of ethylene glycol (automobile anti- freeze, C2H6O2) dissolved in 3.55 kg of water are need...
- Using data from Table 13.3, calculate the freezing and boiling points of each of the following solutions: (b) ...
- Using data from Table 13.3, calculate the freezing and boiling points of each of the following solutions: (b) ...
- What is the freezing point of an aqueous solution that boils at 105.0 °C?
- A glucose solution contains 55.8 g of glucose (C6H12O6) in 455 g of water. Determine the freezing point and b...
- Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl al...
- Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the...
- Calculate the freezing point and boiling point of each aqueous solution, assuming complete dissociation of the...
- What mass of salt (NaCl) should you add to 1.00 L of water in an ice cream maker to make a solution that freez...
- Use the van’t Hoff factors in Table 13.9 to calculate each colligative property: a. the melting point of a 0.1...
- When 9.12 g of HCl was dissolved in 190 g of water, the freezing point of the solution was - 4.65 °C. What is ...
- A small cube of lithium 1density = 0.535 g/cm32 measuring 1.0 mm on each edge is added to 0.500 L of water. Th...
- When HNO2 is dissolved in water, it partially dissociates according to the equation HNO2ΔH+ + NO2- . A solutio...
- A solution prepared by dissolving 3.00 g of ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) in 50.0 g of acetic acid has a f...
- A solution contains 10.05 g of unknown compound dissolved in 50.0 mL of water. (Assume a density of 1.00 g>...
- 124. A 50.0-mL solution is initially 1.55% MgCl2 by mass and has a density of 1.05 g>mL. What is the freez...
- The van’t Hoff factor for CaCl2 is 2.71. What is its mass % in an aqueous solution that has Tf = - 1.14 °C?
- Elemental analysis of b@carotene, a dietary source of vitamin A, shows that it contains 10.51% H and 89.49% C....
- Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have ...
- Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have ...
- Treatment of 1.385 g of an unknown metal M with an excess of aqueous HCl evolved a gas that was found to have ...
- A solution prepared by dissolving 100.0 g of a mixture of sugar 1C12H22O112 and table salt (NaCl) in 500.0 g o...