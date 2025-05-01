Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Functional Group A part of a molecule responsible for its reactivity and properties.

Hydrocarbons Compounds containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Alkane Hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms.

Alkene Hydrocarbons with at least one double bond between carbon atoms.

Alkyne Hydrocarbons with at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.

Benzene Ring A ring structure with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.