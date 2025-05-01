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Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz

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  • What is a functional group in organic chemistry?
    A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity.
  • What elements are present in hydrocarbons?
    Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • How are alkanes structurally characterized?
    Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms and are also bonded to hydrogens.
  • What distinguishes an alkene from an alkane?
    Alkenes have at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds.
  • What type of bond is found in alkynes?
    Alkynes contain at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.
  • What is a benzene ring also called?
    A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring.
  • What is a carbonyl group?
    A carbonyl group is a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O).
  • Which functional group is represented by a carbon single bonded to an OH group?
    A carbon single bonded to an OH group represents an alcohol.
  • How is an ether functional group structured?
    An ether has two single-bonded carbons connected to the same oxygen atom (C-O-C).
  • What is the defining atom in an amine functional group?
    An amine contains a nitrogen atom single bonded to one or more hydrogens.
  • What does the 'X' represent in an alkyl halide?
    'X' represents any halogen: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine.
  • Which functional group contains a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen?
    A thiol contains a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen (–SH group).
  • What functional group is characterized by a carbonyl group bonded to an OH group?
    A carboxylic acid has a carbonyl group bonded to an OH group (–COOH).
  • How is an ester functional group identified?
    An ester has a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen, which is then bonded to another carbon (–COOR').
  • What is the difference between an aldehyde and a ketone?
    An aldehyde has a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen, while a ketone has a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons.