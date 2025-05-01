Back
What is a functional group in organic chemistry? A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity. What elements are present in hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms. How are alkanes structurally characterized? Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms and are also bonded to hydrogens. What distinguishes an alkene from an alkane? Alkenes have at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds. What type of bond is found in alkynes? Alkynes contain at least one triple bond between carbon atoms. What is a benzene ring also called? A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring. What is a carbonyl group? A carbonyl group is a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen atom (C=O). Which functional group is represented by a carbon single bonded to an OH group? A carbon single bonded to an OH group represents an alcohol. How is an ether functional group structured? An ether has two single-bonded carbons connected to the same oxygen atom (C-O-C). What is the defining atom in an amine functional group? An amine contains a nitrogen atom single bonded to one or more hydrogens. What does the 'X' represent in an alkyl halide? 'X' represents any halogen: fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine. Which functional group contains a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen? A thiol contains a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen (–SH group). What functional group is characterized by a carbonyl group bonded to an OH group? A carboxylic acid has a carbonyl group bonded to an OH group (–COOH). How is an ester functional group identified? An ester has a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen, which is then bonded to another carbon (–COOR'). What is the difference between an aldehyde and a ketone? An aldehyde has a carbonyl group bonded to a hydrogen, while a ketone has a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons.
Functional Groups in Chemistry quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Functional Groups in Chemistry
22. Organic Chemistry
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Naming Alkanes
22. Organic Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Keyshawn
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules