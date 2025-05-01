What is a functional group in organic chemistry? A functional group is the part of a molecule that is recognizable and responsible for the compound's reactivity.

What elements are present in hydrocarbons? Hydrocarbons contain only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

How are alkanes structurally characterized? Alkanes have only single bonds between carbon atoms and are also bonded to hydrogens.

What distinguishes an alkene from an alkane? Alkenes have at least one double bond between carbon atoms, while alkanes have only single bonds.

What type of bond is found in alkynes? Alkynes contain at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.

What is a benzene ring also called? A benzene ring is also called an aromatic ring.