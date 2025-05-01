What is the main function of a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell generates electricity through spontaneous redox reactions by converting chemical energy into electrical energy.

What is another name for a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell is also called a voltaic cell.

Where does oxidation occur in a galvanic cell? Oxidation occurs at the anode, which is the negatively charged electrode.

Where does reduction occur in a galvanic cell? Reduction occurs at the cathode, which is the positively charged electrode.

What is the charge of the anode in a galvanic cell? The anode is negatively charged.

What is the charge of the cathode in a galvanic cell? The cathode is positively charged.