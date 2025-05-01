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What is the main function of a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell generates electricity through spontaneous redox reactions by converting chemical energy into electrical energy. What is another name for a galvanic cell? A galvanic cell is also called a voltaic cell. Where does oxidation occur in a galvanic cell? Oxidation occurs at the anode, which is the negatively charged electrode. Where does reduction occur in a galvanic cell? Reduction occurs at the cathode, which is the positively charged electrode. What is the charge of the anode in a galvanic cell? The anode is negatively charged. What is the charge of the cathode in a galvanic cell? The cathode is positively charged. What is the purpose of the salt bridge in a galvanic cell? The salt bridge maintains charge balance by allowing neutral ions to flow between the two half-cells. What happens to the mass of the anode over time in a galvanic cell? The anode loses mass over time because it dissolves as it loses electrons. What happens to the mass of the cathode over time in a galvanic cell? The cathode gains mass over time as it attracts cations and plates out. What does a voltmeter measure in a galvanic cell? A voltmeter measures the voltage, or the amount of electricity generated by the cell. What is the direction of electron flow in a galvanic cell? Electrons flow from the anode to the cathode through a conductive wire. What is the standard cell potential (E°cell) for a spontaneous reaction in a galvanic cell? The standard cell potential (E°cell) is positive for spontaneous reactions. What happens to a galvanic cell when it reaches equilibrium? When a galvanic cell reaches equilibrium, it has used up all its electricity and its cell potential becomes zero. What is the overall redox reaction for a zinc-copper galvanic cell? Zinc is oxidized to Zn²⁺ and copper(II) ions are reduced to copper solid, resulting in Zn(s) + Cu²⁺(aq) → Zn²⁺(aq) + Cu(s). What are the conditions for spontaneity in a galvanic cell regarding Gibbs free energy and equilibrium constant? For spontaneity, ΔG° must be less than 0 and the equilibrium constant (K) must be greater than 1.
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