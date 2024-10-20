Gas Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards
Gas Stoichiometry definitions
- StoichiometryStudy of quantitative relationships in a balanced chemical equation.
- Gas StoichiometryCalculations involving chemical reactions that produce gases.
- Ideal Gas LawEquation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.
- Stoichiometric ChartTool used to convert known quantities to unknowns in reactions.
- MolesUnit representing the amount of substance, used in stoichiometry.
- Balanced EquationChemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of reactants and products.
- PressureForce exerted by gas particles per unit area.
- VolumeSpace occupied by a gas.
- TemperatureMeasure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles.
- Mole-to-Mole ComparisonRatio of moles of reactants to products based on coefficients.
- JumpTransition from known to unknown quantities in stoichiometry.
- Silver OxideCompound produced from silver and oxygen in a reaction.
- Formula UnitsSmallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.
- GramsUnit of mass used to measure substances in stoichiometry.