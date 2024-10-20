Gas Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stoichiometry Study of quantitative relationships in a balanced chemical equation.

Gas Stoichiometry Calculations involving chemical reactions that produce gases.

Ideal Gas Law Equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.

Stoichiometric Chart Tool used to convert known quantities to unknowns in reactions.

Moles Unit representing the amount of substance, used in stoichiometry.

Balanced Equation Chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.

Coefficients Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of reactants and products.

Pressure Force exerted by gas particles per unit area.

Volume Space occupied by a gas.

Temperature Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles.

Mole-to-Mole Comparison Ratio of moles of reactants to products based on coefficients.

Jump Transition from known to unknown quantities in stoichiometry.

Silver Oxide Compound produced from silver and oxygen in a reaction.

Formula Units Smallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.