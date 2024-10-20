Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gas Stoichiometry definitions Flashcards

Back
Gas Stoichiometry definitions
1/15
  • Stoichiometry
    Study of quantitative relationships in a balanced chemical equation.
  • Gas Stoichiometry
    Calculations involving chemical reactions that produce gases.
  • Ideal Gas Law
    Equation relating pressure, volume, temperature, and moles of a gas.
  • Stoichiometric Chart
    Tool used to convert known quantities to unknowns in reactions.
  • Moles
    Unit representing the amount of substance, used in stoichiometry.
  • Balanced Equation
    Chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of reactants and products.
  • Pressure
    Force exerted by gas particles per unit area.
  • Volume
    Space occupied by a gas.
  • Temperature
    Measure of the average kinetic energy of gas particles.
  • Mole-to-Mole Comparison
    Ratio of moles of reactants to products based on coefficients.
  • Jump
    Transition from known to unknown quantities in stoichiometry.
  • Silver Oxide
    Compound produced from silver and oxygen in a reaction.
  • Formula Units
    Smallest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound.
  • Grams
    Unit of mass used to measure substances in stoichiometry.