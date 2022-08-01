Gas Stoichiometry
Gas Stoichiometry involves chemical reactions that contain gases.
Gas Stoichiometry Example 1
The metabolic breakdown of glucose (C6H12O6) (MW:180.156 g/mol) is given by the following equation:
C6H12O6 (s) + 6 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l)
Calculate the volume (in mL) of CO2 produced at 34°C and 1728.9 torr when 231.88 g glucose is used up in the reaction.
The oxidation of phosphorus can be represented by the following equation:
P4 (s) + 5 O2 (g) → 2 P2O5 (g)
If 1.85 L of diphosphorus pentoxide form at a temperature of 50.0 ºC and 1.12 atm, what is the mass (in g) of phosphorus that reacted?
Determine the mass (in grams) of water formed when 15.3 L NH3 (at 298 K and 1.50 atm) is reacted with 21.7 L of O2 (at 323 K and 1.1 atm).
4 NH3 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 NO (g) + 6 H2O (g)
- Magnesium can be used as a “getter” in evacuated enclosures to react with the last traces of oxygen. (The magn...
- Calcium hydride, CaH2, reacts with water to form hydrogen gas: CaH21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1OH221aq2 + 2 H21g2 This r...
- Both Jacques Charles and Joseph Louis Guy-Lussac were avid balloonists. In his original flight in 1783, Jacque...
- Acetylene gas, C2H21g2, can be prepared by the reaction of calcium carbide with water: CaC21s2 + 2 H2O1l2¡Ca1O...
- The hydrogen gas formed in a chemical reaction is collected over water at 30.0 °C at a total pressure of 732 m...
- The air in a bicycle tire is bubbled through water and collected at 25 °C. If the total volume of gas collecte...
- The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric acid if the copper coating is filed down in se...
- Consider the chemical reaction: C(s) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + H2( g) How many liters of hydrogen gas are formed from...
- Hydrogen gas can be prepared by reaction of zinc metal with aqueous HCl: Zn1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2¡ZnCl21aq2 + H21g2 (...
- Hydrogen gas can be prepared by reaction of zinc metal with aqueous HCl: Zn1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2¡ZnCl21aq2 + H21g2...
- Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.4 L of O2 a...
- CH3OH can be synthesized by the reaction: CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) What volume of H2 gas (in L), at 748 mmH...
- Ammonium nitrate can decompose explosively when heated according to the equation 2 NH4NO31s2¡2 N21g2 + 4 H2O...
- Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume ...
- Titanium(III) chloride, a substance used in catalysts for preparing polyethylene, is made by high-temperature ...
- Assume that you have 1.00 g of nitroglycerin in a 500.0-mL steel container at 20.0 °C and 1.00 atm pressure. ...
- Ozone is depleted in the stratosphere by chlorine from CF3Cl according to this set of equations: CF3Cl + UV li...
- Chlorine gas reacts with fluorine gas to form chlorine trifluoride. Cl2( g) + 3 F2( g)¡2 ClF3( g) A 2.00-L rea...
- Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) A 1.50-L reaction v...
- A sample of magnesium metal reacts with aqueous HCl to yield H2 gas: Mg1s2 + 2 HCl1aq2¡MgCl21aq2 + H21g2 Th...
- Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of NaCl with MnO2: 2 NaCl1s2 + 2 H2SO41l2 + MnO21s2¡ ...
- Chlorine gas was first prepared in 1774 by the oxidation of NaCl with MnO2: 2 NaCl1s2 + 2 H2SO41l2 + MnO21s2...
- Gaseous compound Q contains only xenon and oxygen. When 0.100 g of Q is placed in a 50.0-mL steel vessel at ...
- Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g...
- Consider the reaction: 2 Ag2O(s)¡4 Ag(s) + O2( g) If this reaction produces 15.8 g of Ag(s), what total volume...
- Ammonium carbonate decomposes upon heating according to the balanced equation: (NH4)2CO3(s)¡ 2 NH3( g) + CO2( ...
- Assume that a single cylinder of an automobile engine has a volume of 524 cm3. (a) If the cylinder is full of ...
- Ammonium nitrate decomposes explosively upon heating according to the balanced equation: 2 NH4NO3(s)¡2 N2( g) ...
- Assume that an exhaled breath of air consists of 74.8% N2, 15.3% O2, 3.7% CO2, and 6.2% water vapor. (c) How...
- A catalytic converter in an automobile uses a palladium or platinum catalyst (a substance that increases the r...
- A mixture of CO(g) and O2(g) in a 1.0-L container at 1.0 * 103 K has a total pressure of 2.2 atm. After some t...
- Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate, NaHCO3) reacts with acids in foods to form carbonic acid 1H2CO32, which in ...
- A 4.00-g sample of a mixture of CaO and BaO is placed in a 1.00-L vessel containing CO2 gas at a pressure of 9...
- Ammonia and hydrogen chloride react to form solid ammonium chloride: NH31g2 + HCl1g2¡NH4Cl1s2 Two 2.00-L flask...
- Binary compounds of alkali metals and hydrogen react with water to liberate H2( g). The H2 from the reaction o...
- Natural gas is very abundant in many Middle Eastern oil fields. However, the costs of shipping the gas to mark...
- Gaseous iodine pentafluoride, IF5, can be prepared by the reaction of solid iodine and gaseous fluorine: I21s2...
- A 6.53-g sample of a mixture of magnesium carbonate and calcium carbonate is treated with excess hydrochloric ...
- A group 3A metal has a density of 2.70 g>cm3 and a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 404 pm. Reaction ...
- A mixture of CS21g2 and excess O21g2 is placed in a 10.0-L reaction vessel at 100.0 °C and a pressure of 3.00...
- When 10.0 g of a mixture of Ca1ClO322 and Ca1ClO22 is heated to 700 °C in a 10.0-L vessel, both compounds de...
- A 5.00-L vessel contains 25.0 g of PCl3 and 3.00 g of O2 at 15 °C. The vessel is heated to 200.0 °C, and the c...
- A steel container with a volume of 500.0 mL is evacuated, and 25.0 g of CaCO3 is added. The container and con...
- An empty 4.00-L steel vessel is filled with 1.00 atm of CH41g2 and 4.00 atm of O21g2 at 300 °C. A spark causes...
- Chemical explosions are characterized by the instantaneous release of large quantities of hot gases, which set...
- During a certain time period, 4.0 million tons of SO2 were released into the atmosphere and subsequently oxid...