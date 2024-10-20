Gas Stoichiometry quiz Flashcards
Gas Stoichiometry quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following statements is correct regarding net diffusion?
Net diffusion occurs when molecules move from an area of higher concentration to an area of lower concentration until equilibrium is reached.Which process helps remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere?
Photosynthesis helps remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by converting it into glucose and oxygen.What processes in the transparency release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere?
Processes such as respiration, combustion, and decomposition release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.What gas exits the plant during photosynthesis?
Oxygen gas exits the plant during photosynthesis.Which of the following gases is not considered a greenhouse gas? A) Carbon dioxide B) Methane C) Nitrogen D) Water vapor
C) Nitrogen is not considered a greenhouse gas.Which statement about diffusion is false?
A false statement about diffusion is that it requires energy input to occur.What is the ideal gas law equation used in gas stoichiometry?
The ideal gas law equation is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.How do you determine the moles of a gas using the ideal gas law?
To determine the moles of a gas, rearrange the ideal gas law to n = PV/RT.What is the purpose of a stoichiometric chart in gas stoichiometry?
A stoichiometric chart helps convert the known quantity of a reactant or product to find the unknown quantity of another substance in a reaction.What is the 'jump' in stoichiometry?
The 'jump' in stoichiometry refers to the transition from known to unknown quantities using a mole-to-mole comparison based on the balanced equation.