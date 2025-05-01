What is the formula for calculating the standard change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG°)? ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where ΔH° is the standard enthalpy change, T is temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS° is the standard entropy change.

Under what conditions is the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) calculated? ΔG° is calculated under standard conditions: 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C (298 K).

What does the 'not' symbol (°) in ΔG° indicate? The 'not' symbol (°) indicates that the value is measured under standard conditions.

How does ΔG differ from ΔG°? ΔG is the Gibbs free energy change under non-standard conditions, while ΔG° is under standard conditions.

What is the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state? The standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state is zero.

How can you determine the ΔG° of a reaction using ΔG°f values? ΔG° of a reaction is calculated by summing the ΔG°f values of the products (multiplied by their moles) and subtracting the sum for the reactants.