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What is the formula for calculating the standard change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG°)? ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where ΔH° is the standard enthalpy change, T is temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS° is the standard entropy change. Under what conditions is the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) calculated? ΔG° is calculated under standard conditions: 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C (298 K). What does the 'not' symbol (°) in ΔG° indicate? The 'not' symbol (°) indicates that the value is measured under standard conditions. How does ΔG differ from ΔG°? ΔG is the Gibbs free energy change under non-standard conditions, while ΔG° is under standard conditions. What is the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state? The standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state is zero. How can you determine the ΔG° of a reaction using ΔG°f values? ΔG° of a reaction is calculated by summing the ΔG°f values of the products (multiplied by their moles) and subtracting the sum for the reactants. Why are ΔG°f values typically provided in a chart? ΔG°f values are unique for each compound and element, making it impractical to memorize them all, so they are provided in a chart. What units are typically used for Gibbs free energy values? Gibbs free energy values are typically expressed in kilojoules (kJ) or kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol). What does a negative ΔG indicate about a reaction's spontaneity? A negative ΔG indicates that the reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions. How can the Gibbs free energy formula help predict reaction spontaneity at different temperatures? By analyzing ΔH and ΔS, the formula can show whether a reaction becomes spontaneous at high or low temperatures. What is the significance of the summation symbol (Σ) in the ΔG° reaction formula? The summation symbol (Σ) means you sum the products and reactants' ΔG°f values, each multiplied by their respective moles. What is the general form of the ΔG° reaction formula using ΔG°f values? ΔG° = Σ(nΔG°f products) - Σ(nΔG°f reactants), where n is the number of moles. What temperature scale must be used in the ΔG° formula? Temperature must be in Kelvin when using the ΔG° formula. How is the calculation of ΔG° similar to that of ΔS° for a reaction? Both involve summing the values for products and subtracting the sum for reactants, each multiplied by their moles. Why is it important to know whether a reaction is spontaneous or not? Knowing spontaneity helps predict whether a reaction will occur naturally without external energy input.
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations quiz
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