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Gibbs Free Energy Calculations quiz

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  • What is the formula for calculating the standard change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG°)?
    ΔG° = ΔH° - TΔS°, where ΔH° is the standard enthalpy change, T is temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS° is the standard entropy change.
  • Under what conditions is the standard Gibbs free energy change (ΔG°) calculated?
    ΔG° is calculated under standard conditions: 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C (298 K).
  • What does the 'not' symbol (°) in ΔG° indicate?
    The 'not' symbol (°) indicates that the value is measured under standard conditions.
  • How does ΔG differ from ΔG°?
    ΔG is the Gibbs free energy change under non-standard conditions, while ΔG° is under standard conditions.
  • What is the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state?
    The standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) for elements in their natural state is zero.
  • How can you determine the ΔG° of a reaction using ΔG°f values?
    ΔG° of a reaction is calculated by summing the ΔG°f values of the products (multiplied by their moles) and subtracting the sum for the reactants.
  • Why are ΔG°f values typically provided in a chart?
    ΔG°f values are unique for each compound and element, making it impractical to memorize them all, so they are provided in a chart.
  • What units are typically used for Gibbs free energy values?
    Gibbs free energy values are typically expressed in kilojoules (kJ) or kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol).
  • What does a negative ΔG indicate about a reaction's spontaneity?
    A negative ΔG indicates that the reaction is spontaneous under the given conditions.
  • How can the Gibbs free energy formula help predict reaction spontaneity at different temperatures?
    By analyzing ΔH and ΔS, the formula can show whether a reaction becomes spontaneous at high or low temperatures.
  • What is the significance of the summation symbol (Σ) in the ΔG° reaction formula?
    The summation symbol (Σ) means you sum the products and reactants' ΔG°f values, each multiplied by their respective moles.
  • What is the general form of the ΔG° reaction formula using ΔG°f values?
    ΔG° = Σ(nΔG°f products) - Σ(nΔG°f reactants), where n is the number of moles.
  • What temperature scale must be used in the ΔG° formula?
    Temperature must be in Kelvin when using the ΔG° formula.
  • How is the calculation of ΔG° similar to that of ΔS° for a reaction?
    Both involve summing the values for products and subtracting the sum for reactants, each multiplied by their moles.
  • Why is it important to know whether a reaction is spontaneous or not?
    Knowing spontaneity helps predict whether a reaction will occur naturally without external energy input.