Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment definitions Flashcards

Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment A study that revealed the existence of a dense, positively charged nucleus in atoms, leading to the nuclear model.

Geiger-Marsden Experiment Another name for the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment, highlighting the contributions of Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden.

Alpha Particles Radioactive particles consisting of two protons and two neutrons, used to probe atomic structure in the experiment.

Nucleus The dense, positively charged center of an atom, containing most of its mass, discovered through the experiment.

Protons Positively charged particles located in the nucleus, contributing to the atom's overall positive charge.

Neutrons Neutral particles found in the nucleus, contributing to the atomic mass but not to the charge.

Electrons Negatively charged particles orbiting the nucleus, forming a cloud around it in the nuclear model.

Plum Pudding Model An outdated atomic model proposing electrons embedded in a positive charge 'soup,' disproven by the experiment.

Nuclear Model The atomic model established by Rutherford, featuring a central nucleus surrounded by orbiting electrons.

Detecting Screen A device used in the experiment to observe the deflection and passage of alpha particles through gold foil.

Lead Box A container used to encase the radioactive element, allowing controlled emission of alpha particles.

Iridium The radioactive element typically used in the experiment to emit alpha particles towards the gold foil.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an atom, determining its element, such as helium for alpha particles.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom, used to describe alpha particles as 4.