Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment definitions Flashcards

Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment definitions
  • Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
    A study that revealed the existence of a dense, positively charged nucleus in atoms, leading to the nuclear model.
  • Geiger-Marsden Experiment
    Another name for the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment, highlighting the contributions of Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden.
  • Alpha Particles
    Radioactive particles consisting of two protons and two neutrons, used to probe atomic structure in the experiment.
  • Nucleus
    The dense, positively charged center of an atom, containing most of its mass, discovered through the experiment.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles located in the nucleus, contributing to the atom's overall positive charge.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral particles found in the nucleus, contributing to the atomic mass but not to the charge.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged particles orbiting the nucleus, forming a cloud around it in the nuclear model.
  • Plum Pudding Model
    An outdated atomic model proposing electrons embedded in a positive charge 'soup,' disproven by the experiment.
  • Nuclear Model
    The atomic model established by Rutherford, featuring a central nucleus surrounded by orbiting electrons.
  • Detecting Screen
    A device used in the experiment to observe the deflection and passage of alpha particles through gold foil.
  • Lead Box
    A container used to encase the radioactive element, allowing controlled emission of alpha particles.
  • Iridium
    The radioactive element typically used in the experiment to emit alpha particles towards the gold foil.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an atom, determining its element, such as helium for alpha particles.
  • Mass Number
    The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom, used to describe alpha particles as 4.
  • Thomson
    The scientist who proposed the plum pudding model, later disproven by Rutherford's findings.