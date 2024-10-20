Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz Flashcards
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz
What did Rutherford's Gold Foil Experiment reveal about the structure of the atom?
It revealed the presence of a dense, positively charged nucleus at the center of the atom, surrounded by a cloud of electrons.What was the main purpose of the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment?
The main purpose was to investigate the structure of the atom by observing the behavior of alpha particles when they interacted with a thin sheet of gold foil.How did the results of the Gold Foil Experiment challenge the Thomson's plum pudding model?
The experiment showed that alpha particles were deflected by a dense nucleus, contradicting the plum pudding model which suggested electrons were evenly dispersed in a positive charge 'soup'.What particles were used in the Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment?
Alpha particles, consisting of two protons and two neutrons, were used to bombard the gold foil.What did Rutherford conclude about the nucleus from the Gold Foil Experiment?
Rutherford concluded that the nucleus is small, dense, and contains most of the atom's mass.Who assisted Rutherford in conducting the Gold Foil Experiment?
Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden assisted Rutherford in conducting the experiment.What was the significance of the deflection of alpha particles in the Gold Foil Experiment?
The deflection indicated the presence of a dense nucleus, leading to the development of the nuclear model of the atom.What model of the atom was established as a result of the Gold Foil Experiment?
The nuclear model of the atom was established, replacing the plum pudding model.What element was typically used as the radioactive source in the Gold Foil Experiment?
Iridium was typically used as the radioactive source to emit alpha particles.What did the Gold Foil Experiment demonstrate about the distribution of mass in an atom?
It demonstrated that most of the atom's mass is concentrated in the nucleus.