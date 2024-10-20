Skip to main content
Group 1A and 2A Reactions definitions Flashcards

Group 1A and 2A Reactions definitions
  • Alkaline metals
    Elements in Group 1A known for reacting violently with water and halogens.
  • Alkaline earth metals
    Elements in Group 2A that react with water and halogens, forming ionic compounds.
  • Exothermic reaction
    A chemical reaction that releases heat, often observed in metal-water reactions.
  • Hydrogen gas
    A diatomic gas produced when Group 1A or 2A metals react with water.
  • Metal hydroxides
    Compounds formed when metals react with water, consisting of metal ions and hydroxide ions.
  • Ionic halides
    Compounds formed when metals react with halogens, consisting of metal cations and halide anions.
  • Diatomic halogen
    A halogen molecule consisting of two atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, that reacts with metals.
  • Group 1A
    A column in the periodic table containing highly reactive metals like lithium and sodium.
  • Group 2A
    A column in the periodic table containing reactive metals like magnesium and calcium.
  • Halogens
    Elements in Group 7A known for forming salts with metals.
  • Metal ion
    A positively charged ion formed when a metal loses electrons during a reaction.
  • Hydroxide ion
    A negatively charged ion (OH-) formed in reactions between metals and water.
  • Charge
    An electrical property of particles, with metals in Group 1A having +1 and Group 2A having +2.
  • Balanced equation
    A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions, high in Group 1A and 2A metals.