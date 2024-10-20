Group 1A and 2A Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Alkaline metals Elements in Group 1A known for reacting violently with water and halogens.

Alkaline earth metals Elements in Group 2A that react with water and halogens, forming ionic compounds.

Exothermic reaction A chemical reaction that releases heat, often observed in metal-water reactions.

Hydrogen gas A diatomic gas produced when Group 1A or 2A metals react with water.

Metal hydroxides Compounds formed when metals react with water, consisting of metal ions and hydroxide ions.

Ionic halides Compounds formed when metals react with halogens, consisting of metal cations and halide anions.

Diatomic halogen A halogen molecule consisting of two atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, that reacts with metals.

Group 1A A column in the periodic table containing highly reactive metals like lithium and sodium.

Group 2A A column in the periodic table containing reactive metals like magnesium and calcium.

Halogens Elements in Group 7A known for forming salts with metals.

Metal ion A positively charged ion formed when a metal loses electrons during a reaction.

Hydroxide ion A negatively charged ion (OH-) formed in reactions between metals and water.

Charge An electrical property of particles, with metals in Group 1A having +1 and Group 2A having +2.

Balanced equation A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.