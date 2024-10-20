Group 1A and 2A Reactions definitions Flashcards
Back
Group 1A and 2A Reactions definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Alkaline metalsElements in Group 1A known for reacting violently with water and halogens.
- Alkaline earth metalsElements in Group 2A that react with water and halogens, forming ionic compounds.
- Exothermic reactionA chemical reaction that releases heat, often observed in metal-water reactions.
- Hydrogen gasA diatomic gas produced when Group 1A or 2A metals react with water.
- Metal hydroxidesCompounds formed when metals react with water, consisting of metal ions and hydroxide ions.
- Ionic halidesCompounds formed when metals react with halogens, consisting of metal cations and halide anions.
- Diatomic halogenA halogen molecule consisting of two atoms, such as Cl2 or Br2, that reacts with metals.
- Group 1AA column in the periodic table containing highly reactive metals like lithium and sodium.
- Group 2AA column in the periodic table containing reactive metals like magnesium and calcium.
- HalogensElements in Group 7A known for forming salts with metals.
- Metal ionA positively charged ion formed when a metal loses electrons during a reaction.
- Hydroxide ionA negatively charged ion (OH-) formed in reactions between metals and water.
- ChargeAn electrical property of particles, with metals in Group 1A having +1 and Group 2A having +2.
- Balanced equationA chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
- ReactivityThe tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions, high in Group 1A and 2A metals.