23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Group 1A and 2A Reactions
1
concept
Reaction with H2O
1m
2
example
Group 1A and 2A Reactions Example
44s
3
Problem
Alkaline earth metals react with certain substances to produce hydrogen gas. Which of the following will result in hydrogen gas formation? Provide a balanced reaction.
a) Beryllium (Be) and O2
b) Barium (Ba) and CO2
c) Calcium (Ca) and H2O
d) Strontium (Sr) and O2
A
Beryllium (Be) and O2
2 Be(s) + O2(g) → 2 BeO(s)
B
Barium (Ba) and CO2
Ba(s) + 2 CO2(g) → BaO(s) + CO(g) + heat
C
Calcium (Ca) and H2O
Ca(s) + 2 H2O(l) → H2(g) + Ca2+(aq) + 2 OH–(aq) + heat
D
Strontium (Sr) and O2
2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
4
concept
Reaction with Halogens
1m
5
example
Group 1A and 2A Reactions Example
40s
6
Problem
Provide the products from the reaction between strontium and aqueous chlorine.
A
SrCl(s)
B
Sr2Cl3(s)
C
Sr2Cl(s)
D
SrCl2(s)