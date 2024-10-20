Half-Life definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Half-life Time required for half of a substance to decay or decompose, varying with reaction order.

Zero-order reaction Reaction where half-life is directly proportional to initial concentration and inversely to rate constant.

First-order reaction Reaction where half-life is constant and independent of initial concentration, common in radioactive decay.

Second-order reaction Reaction where half-life increases as initial concentration decreases, dependent on rate constant and concentration.

Rate constant Proportionality constant in the rate equation, denoted as k, affecting half-life calculations.

Initial concentration Starting amount of reactant, influencing half-life in zero and second-order reactions.

Radioactive decay Process following first-order kinetics where unstable nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation.

Molarity Concentration unit of a solution, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Time inverse Unit indicating the reciprocal of time, used in rate constant units for first-order reactions.