Half-Life definitions Flashcards

Half-Life definitions
Half-Life definitions
- Half-lifeTime required for half of a substance to decay or decompose, varying with reaction order.
- Zero-order reactionReaction where half-life is directly proportional to initial concentration and inversely to rate constant.
- First-order reactionReaction where half-life is constant and independent of initial concentration, common in radioactive decay.
- Second-order reactionReaction where half-life increases as initial concentration decreases, dependent on rate constant and concentration.
- Rate constantProportionality constant in the rate equation, denoted as k, affecting half-life calculations.
- Initial concentrationStarting amount of reactant, influencing half-life in zero and second-order reactions.
- Radioactive decayProcess following first-order kinetics where unstable nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation.
- MolarityConcentration unit of a solution, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
- Time inverseUnit indicating the reciprocal of time, used in rate constant units for first-order reactions.
- ln(2)Natural logarithm of 2, approximately 0.693, used in first-order half-life calculations.