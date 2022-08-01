Half-Life
Half-Life is the time it takes for half of a reactant to decay in a certain time period.
Half-Life Concept 1
Half-Life Example 1
Decomposition of a certain substance Y at 45°C was found to be zero order. What is the half-life of substance Y if it took 15.5 minutes to decompose 67% of this substance? [Y]0 = 0.25 M.
Half-Life Concept 2
Half-Life Example 2
Radioactive plutonium-239 (t1/2 = 2.41 × 105 yr) is used in nuclear reactors and atomic bombs. If there are 5.70 × 102 g of plutonium isotope in a small atomic bomb, how long will it take for the substance to decay to 3.00 × 102 g?
Half-Life Concept 3
Half-Life Example 3
Use the data below to determine the half-life of decomposition of NOCl reaction which follows 2nd order kinetics.
