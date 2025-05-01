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Halogenation Reactions quiz

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  • What is added to an alkene during a halogenation reaction?
    Two halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, are added to the alkene.
  • What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene?
    The product is called a dihalide.
  • How many pi bonds does an alkene have?
    An alkene has one pi bond.
  • How many moles of halogen reagent are needed per pi bond in halogenation?
    One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond.
  • What is the product called when four halogens are added to an alkyne?
    The product is called a tetrahalide.
  • How many pi bonds does an alkyne have?
    An alkyne has two pi bonds.
  • How many moles of halogen reagent are required to fully halogenate an alkyne?
    Two moles of halogen reagent are required.
  • What happens to each carbon in the double bond during halogenation of an alkene?
    Each carbon in the double bond gains one halogen atom.
  • What is the general formula for the halogen reagent used in halogenation reactions?
    The general formula is X2, where X is a halogen like Br or Cl.
  • What type of compounds are formed by halogenation of unsaturated hydrocarbons?
    Halogenated compounds, such as dihalides or tetrahalides, are formed.
  • Why is halogenation important in organic synthesis?
    It transforms unsaturated hydrocarbons into more reactive halogenated compounds.
  • What is the result of adding one mole of Br2 to an alkyne?
    Two bromine atoms are added, forming a dihalide intermediate.
  • What is the result of adding two moles of Cl2 to an alkyne?
    Four chlorine atoms are added, resulting in a tetrahalide.
  • What is the relationship between the number of pi bonds and the number of halogen atoms added?
    Two halogen atoms are added for each pi bond present.
  • What is the main difference in halogenation between alkenes and alkynes?
    Alkenes form dihalides with one mole of halogen, while alkynes form tetrahalides with two moles.