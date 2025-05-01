What is added to an alkene during a halogenation reaction? Two halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, are added to the alkene.

What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene? The product is called a dihalide.

How many pi bonds does an alkene have? An alkene has one pi bond.

How many moles of halogen reagent are needed per pi bond in halogenation? One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond.

What is the product called when four halogens are added to an alkyne? The product is called a tetrahalide.

How many pi bonds does an alkyne have? An alkyne has two pi bonds.