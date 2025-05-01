Back
What is added to an alkene during a halogenation reaction? Two halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, are added to the alkene. What is the product called when two halogens are added to an alkene? The product is called a dihalide. How many pi bonds does an alkene have? An alkene has one pi bond. How many moles of halogen reagent are needed per pi bond in halogenation? One mole of halogen reagent is needed for each pi bond. What is the product called when four halogens are added to an alkyne? The product is called a tetrahalide. How many pi bonds does an alkyne have? An alkyne has two pi bonds. How many moles of halogen reagent are required to fully halogenate an alkyne? Two moles of halogen reagent are required. What happens to each carbon in the double bond during halogenation of an alkene? Each carbon in the double bond gains one halogen atom. What is the general formula for the halogen reagent used in halogenation reactions? The general formula is X2, where X is a halogen like Br or Cl. What type of compounds are formed by halogenation of unsaturated hydrocarbons? Halogenated compounds, such as dihalides or tetrahalides, are formed. Why is halogenation important in organic synthesis? It transforms unsaturated hydrocarbons into more reactive halogenated compounds. What is the result of adding one mole of Br2 to an alkyne? Two bromine atoms are added, forming a dihalide intermediate. What is the result of adding two moles of Cl2 to an alkyne? Four chlorine atoms are added, resulting in a tetrahalide. What is the relationship between the number of pi bonds and the number of halogen atoms added? Two halogen atoms are added for each pi bond present. What is the main difference in halogenation between alkenes and alkynes? Alkenes form dihalides with one mole of halogen, while alkynes form tetrahalides with two moles.
Halogenation Reactions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Halogenation Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Hydrogenation Reactions
22. Organic Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 1 of 5
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 3 of 5
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Keyshawn
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 4 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
22. Organic Chemistry - Part 5 of 5
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules