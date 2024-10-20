Heat Capacity definitions Flashcards
Heat Capacity definitions
- Heat CapacityThe amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, proportional to temperature change.
- Specific Heat CapacityHeat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.
- Molar Heat CapacityHeat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.
- Temperature ChangeThe difference in temperature resulting from the application of heat to a substance.
- JoulesThe unit of measurement for heat energy in the context of heat capacity calculations.
- MolesA unit representing the amount of substance, used in molar heat capacity calculations.
- GramsA unit of mass used in specific heat capacity calculations.
- Degrees CelsiusA temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with Kelvin.
- KelvinA temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with degrees Celsius.
- QSymbol representing heat energy in heat capacity equations.
- CSymbol for heat capacity, representing the heat needed for a temperature change.
- cSymbol for specific heat capacity, representing heat per gram per degree change.
- nSymbol for moles, used in molar heat capacity equations.
- mSymbol for mass in grams, used in specific heat capacity equations.
- ΔTSymbol for temperature change, used in heat capacity equations.