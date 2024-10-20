Heat Capacity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Heat Capacity The amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, proportional to temperature change.

Specific Heat Capacity Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.

Molar Heat Capacity Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.

Temperature Change The difference in temperature resulting from the application of heat to a substance.

Joules The unit of measurement for heat energy in the context of heat capacity calculations.

Moles A unit representing the amount of substance, used in molar heat capacity calculations.

Grams A unit of mass used in specific heat capacity calculations.

Degrees Celsius A temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with Kelvin.

Kelvin A temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with degrees Celsius.

Q Symbol representing heat energy in heat capacity equations.

C Symbol for heat capacity, representing the heat needed for a temperature change.

c Symbol for specific heat capacity, representing heat per gram per degree change.

n Symbol for moles, used in molar heat capacity equations.

m Symbol for mass in grams, used in specific heat capacity equations.