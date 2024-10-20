Skip to main content
Heat Capacity definitions Flashcards

Heat Capacity definitions
  • Heat Capacity
    The amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, proportional to temperature change.
  • Specific Heat Capacity
    Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.
  • Molar Heat Capacity
    Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree Celsius or Kelvin.
  • Temperature Change
    The difference in temperature resulting from the application of heat to a substance.
  • Joules
    The unit of measurement for heat energy in the context of heat capacity calculations.
  • Moles
    A unit representing the amount of substance, used in molar heat capacity calculations.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass used in specific heat capacity calculations.
  • Degrees Celsius
    A temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with Kelvin.
  • Kelvin
    A temperature scale used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with degrees Celsius.
  • Q
    Symbol representing heat energy in heat capacity equations.
  • C
    Symbol for heat capacity, representing the heat needed for a temperature change.
  • c
    Symbol for specific heat capacity, representing heat per gram per degree change.
  • n
    Symbol for moles, used in molar heat capacity equations.
  • m
    Symbol for mass in grams, used in specific heat capacity equations.
  • ΔT
    Symbol for temperature change, used in heat capacity equations.