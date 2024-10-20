Heating and Cooling Curves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Heating Curve Graph showing heat absorption by a substance during phase changes, indicating endothermic processes.

Cooling Curve Graph depicting heat release by a substance during phase changes, indicating exothermic processes.

Endothermic Process A process where a substance absorbs heat, resulting in a positive heat variable (Q).

Exothermic Process A process where a substance releases heat, resulting in a negative heat variable (Q).

Phase Change Transition of a substance between solid, liquid, and gas phases, marked by constant temperature.

Melting Transition from solid to liquid, occurring at a constant temperature, also known as fusion.

Vaporization Transition from liquid to gas, occurring at a constant temperature, requiring energy absorption.

Condensation Transition from gas to liquid, occurring at a constant temperature, involving energy release.

Freezing Transition from liquid to solid, occurring at a constant temperature, involving energy release.

Specific Heat Capacity Amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree.

Kinetic Energy Energy of motion, increasing with temperature during temperature changes.

Potential Energy Energy stored during phase changes, maintaining constant temperature and kinetic energy.

Enthalpy Measure of heat content used in phase change calculations, represented by ΔH.

Plateau Flat section on a heating or cooling curve indicating a phase change with constant temperature.