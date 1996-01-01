Heating and Cooling Curves quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement accurately describes a cooling curve?
A cooling curve shows how a substance releases heat (exothermic process, Q negative) as it transitions from gas to liquid (condensation) and then to solid (freezing), with temperature plateaus during phase changes.
Which of the following correctly describes a heating-cooling curve?
A heating-cooling curve illustrates how a substance absorbs heat (endothermic, Q positive) during heating and releases heat (exothermic, Q negative) during cooling, with temperature increases or decreases between phase changes and plateaus at phase transitions.
Which arrows on a heating curve represent phase transitions in which heat energy is gained?
Arrows indicating transitions from solid to liquid (melting/fusion) and from liquid to gas (vaporization) represent phase changes where heat energy is gained (endothermic processes).
Which of the following correctly describes a heating or cooling curve?
Heating or cooling curves show temperature changes and phase transitions of a substance as it absorbs or releases heat, with temperature plateaus during phase changes and sloped segments during temperature changes.
At what temperature does water undergo the phase change from solid to liquid on a heating curve?
Water undergoes the phase change from solid to liquid at 0 degrees Celsius, which is the melting or fusion point.
What type of energy does heat convert into during a phase change when temperature remains constant?
During a phase change, heat is converted into potential energy, keeping the average kinetic energy and temperature constant.
Which formula is used to calculate the heat absorbed or released during a temperature change?
The formula used is Q = mcΔT, where Q is heat, m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
What happens to the temperature of a substance during a phase change on a heating or cooling curve?
The temperature remains constant during a phase change, resulting in a plateau on the curve.
How do you calculate the total energy involved in a heating or cooling curve?
You sum the heat calculated for each segment of the curve, using the appropriate formula for temperature or phase changes.
What phase change occurs at 100 degrees Celsius for water during cooling?
At 100 degrees Celsius, water undergoes condensation, transitioning from gas to liquid.