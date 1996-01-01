Heating and Cooling Curves quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which statement accurately describes a cooling curve? A cooling curve shows how a substance releases heat (exothermic process, Q negative) as it transitions from gas to liquid (condensation) and then to solid (freezing), with temperature plateaus during phase changes.

Which of the following correctly describes a heating-cooling curve? A heating-cooling curve illustrates how a substance absorbs heat (endothermic, Q positive) during heating and releases heat (exothermic, Q negative) during cooling, with temperature increases or decreases between phase changes and plateaus at phase transitions.

Which arrows on a heating curve represent phase transitions in which heat energy is gained? Arrows indicating transitions from solid to liquid (melting/fusion) and from liquid to gas (vaporization) represent phase changes where heat energy is gained (endothermic processes).

Which of the following correctly describes a heating or cooling curve? Heating or cooling curves show temperature changes and phase transitions of a substance as it absorbs or releases heat, with temperature plateaus during phase changes and sloped segments during temperature changes.

At what temperature does water undergo the phase change from solid to liquid on a heating curve? Water undergoes the phase change from solid to liquid at 0 degrees Celsius, which is the melting or fusion point.

What type of energy does heat convert into during a phase change when temperature remains constant? During a phase change, heat is converted into potential energy, keeping the average kinetic energy and temperature constant.