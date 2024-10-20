Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions
  • Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
    A principle stating that the velocity and position of an electron cannot be precisely determined simultaneously.
  • Complementarity
    The concept that electrons exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, but not both at the same time.
  • Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, expressed in kilograms times meters per second.
  • Planck's Constant
    A fundamental constant, 6.626 x 10^-34 Joule seconds, used in quantum mechanics.
  • Photon
    A particle representing a quantum of light or other electromagnetic radiation.
  • Wave-Particle Duality
    The concept that particles like electrons exhibit both wave and particle properties.
  • Uncertainty in Position (ΔX)
    The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's position, measured in meters.
  • Uncertainty in Momentum (ΔP)
    The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's momentum, measured in kilograms times meters per second.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction, related to its wave nature.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms.
  • Joule
    A unit of energy, equivalent to kilograms times meters squared per seconds squared.