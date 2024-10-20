Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle A principle stating that the velocity and position of an electron cannot be precisely determined simultaneously.

Complementarity The concept that electrons exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, but not both at the same time.

Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, expressed in kilograms times meters per second.

Planck's Constant A fundamental constant, 6.626 x 10^-34 Joule seconds, used in quantum mechanics.

Photon A particle representing a quantum of light or other electromagnetic radiation.

Wave-Particle Duality The concept that particles like electrons exhibit both wave and particle properties.

Uncertainty in Position (ΔX) The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's position, measured in meters.

Uncertainty in Momentum (ΔP) The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's momentum, measured in kilograms times meters per second.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction, related to its wave nature.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms.