Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions Flashcards

Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle definitions
- Heisenberg Uncertainty PrincipleA principle stating that the velocity and position of an electron cannot be precisely determined simultaneously.
- ComplementarityThe concept that electrons exhibit both wave and particle characteristics, but not both at the same time.
- MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, expressed in kilograms times meters per second.
- Planck's ConstantA fundamental constant, 6.626 x 10^-34 Joule seconds, used in quantum mechanics.
- PhotonA particle representing a quantum of light or other electromagnetic radiation.
- Wave-Particle DualityThe concept that particles like electrons exhibit both wave and particle properties.
- Uncertainty in Position (ΔX)The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's position, measured in meters.
- Uncertainty in Momentum (ΔP)The degree of indeterminacy in an electron's momentum, measured in kilograms times meters per second.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction, related to its wave nature.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms.
- JouleA unit of energy, equivalent to kilograms times meters squared per seconds squared.