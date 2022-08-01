with the inability to determine both the velocity and position of an electron, comes the Heisenberg uncertainty principle. Now here we're going to say that it can be broken down in terms off uncertainty and momentum and then the uncertainty principle formula itself. Now we're going to say mo mentum can be described as mass in motion. Here. We're going to say that Delta P equals R uncertainty and momentum, and here it's in units of kilograms times meters over seconds. We're going to say here that are uncertainty in position. Delta P equals M times. The M here is just the mass in kilograms of our electron. And then v here represents the uncertainty and it will be Delta v the uncertainty in our velocity. Now, with this, we go on to the uncertainty principle formula itself. Now here it's going to say it's used when given the uncertainties in position and momentum. So here what's going to be that Delta X, which is our uncertainty in position in terms of meters times Delta P, which we just said is the uncertainty in our momentum. Remember, this could be further expanded by substituting in mass times, uncertainty and velocity and then h is Plank's constant, which is 6.626 times 10 to the negative. 34 jewels times seconds. Now one additional thing. Remember that one? Jewell is equal to kilograms times meter squared over second squared. That would mean that Jules Times seconds equals kilograms times meter squared over second squared times s so one second will cancel with one second here. So this is equivalent to also saying kilograms times meter squared over seconds. So keep that in mind. When it comes to Plank's constant, the units can either be in jewels, time, seconds or kilograms, times meter squared over seconds.

