Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation definitions Flashcards

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation A formula used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution using pKa or pKb and the ratio of conjugate base to weak acid or conjugate acid to weak base.

Buffer A solution that resists changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added, typically composed of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pair A pair of compounds that transform into each other by gain or loss of a proton, crucial in buffer solutions.

pKa The negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, indicating the strength of an acid in solution.

pKb The negative logarithm of the base dissociation constant, indicating the strength of a base in solution.

Molarity A measure of concentration, defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, representing Avogadro's number of particles.

pH Range The range within which a buffer effectively resists changes in pH, typically pKa ± 1.

Concentration The abundance of a constituent divided by the total volume of a mixture, often expressed in molarity.