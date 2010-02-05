Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation Example
The Kb of C6H5NH2 (aniline) is 3.9 × 10−10. Determine pH of a buffer solution made up of 500 mL of 1.4 M C6H5NH2 and 230 mL of 2.3 M C6H5NH3+.
Determine the buffer component concentration ratio (CB/WA) for a buffer with a pH of 4.7. Ka of boric acid (H3BO3) is 5.4 × 10−10.
Calculate mass of NaN3 that needs be added to 1.8 L of 0.35 M HN3 in order to make a buffer with a pH of 6.5. Ka of hydrazoic acid is 1.9 × 10−5.
Calculating Buffer Range
Which of the following weak acid-conjugate base combinations would result in an ideal buffer solution with a pH of 9.4?
a) formic acid (HCHO2) and sodium formate (Ka = 1.8 x 10-4)
b) benzoic acid (HC7H5O2) and potassium benzoate (Ka = 6.5 x 10-5)
c) hydrocyanic acid (HCN) and lithium cyanide (Ka = 4.9 x 10-10)
d) iodic acid (HIO3) and sodium iodate (Ka = 1.7 x 10-1)