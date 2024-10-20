Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation quiz Flashcards
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation quiz
Which is the correct form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when the acid dissociation constant (Ka) is given?
The correct form is pH = pKa + log([conjugate base]/[weak acid]).What is the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation used for?
It is used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution composed of a conjugate acid-base pair.What does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation simplify to when the concentrations of weak acid and conjugate base are equal?
It simplifies to pH = pKa.What is the effective pH range for a buffer according to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
The effective pH range is pKa ± 1.What does the term 'buffer' refer to in chemistry?
A buffer is a solution that resists changes in pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.How does the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation change if the base dissociation constant (Kb) is given?
The equation becomes pH = pKb + log([conjugate acid]/[weak base]).What units can be used within the brackets of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
The units can be either molarity or moles.Why is a buffer most effective when the concentrations of its components are equal?
Because the pH of the buffer will be equal to the pKa or pKb, providing maximum resistance to pH changes.What happens to the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation when log(1) is calculated?
Log(1) equals 0, so the equation simplifies to pH = pKa or pH = pKb.What is the significance of the pKa value in the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
The pKa value represents the pH at which the concentrations of the acid and its conjugate base are equal.