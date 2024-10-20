Intro to Henry's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Henry's Law Describes the proportional relationship between gas solubility in a liquid and the gas's partial pressure above the liquid.

Solubility The ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, influenced by pressure and temperature.

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture of gases.

Pressure-Solubility Relationship As pressure increases, the solubility of a gas in a liquid increases.

Temperature-Solubility Relationship As temperature increases, gas solubility decreases, while solid solubility increases.

Gas Solubility The extent to which a gas can dissolve in a liquid, affected by pressure and temperature.

Solid Solubility The extent to which a solid can dissolve in a liquid, typically increasing with temperature.

Closed Container A sealed environment where pressure can be applied to affect gas solubility.

Steam Water vapor that forms when water is heated, indicating decreased gas solubility.

Solvent The liquid in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.