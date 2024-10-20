Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Henry's Law definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Henry's Law definitions
1/11
  • Henry's Law
    Describes the proportional relationship between gas solubility in a liquid and the gas's partial pressure above the liquid.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, influenced by pressure and temperature.
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a single type of gas in a mixture of gases.
  • Pressure-Solubility Relationship
    As pressure increases, the solubility of a gas in a liquid increases.
  • Temperature-Solubility Relationship
    As temperature increases, gas solubility decreases, while solid solubility increases.
  • Gas Solubility
    The extent to which a gas can dissolve in a liquid, affected by pressure and temperature.
  • Solid Solubility
    The extent to which a solid can dissolve in a liquid, typically increasing with temperature.
  • Closed Container
    A sealed environment where pressure can be applied to affect gas solubility.
  • Steam
    Water vapor that forms when water is heated, indicating decreased gas solubility.
  • Solvent
    The liquid in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.
  • Solute
    The substance that is dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.