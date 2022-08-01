Now, when it comes to Henry's law, it's important to understand that the soluble itty of a dissolved gas is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas over the liquid. So when we talk about Henry's law, we have to take into account two different relationships. Those are the pressure saw liability relationship and the temperature, salt ability relationship. Now, you're going to say as the pressure increases above gasses that are over liquid than the saucy ability of a gas increases. So you have to think about is I have this closed container and I can apply outward pressure on it, pushing down on this piston that puts pressure on the gasses that are above the liquid. And what happens here is that added pressure forces the gasses to go down into the water, making them become dissolved and thereby increase their sociability. Now we're going to say here, changes in pressure have no effect on solids or liquids. So this is only in terms of increasing the side ability of gasses. If we increase the pressure on them. Now, with temperature and scalability, that relationship, we're going to say as the temperature increases, then the sai ability of a gas decreases. So think about it like this, you have a pot of water that you're boiling on the stove, right? The lid is closed, and if you give it enough time, what starts to happen, steam starts to come out of the water? Well, that's gas escaping the water, it's no longer dissolved in the solvent and therefore it's a liability is decreasing because, remember, Saudi ability is being able to dissolve a salute within a solvent. Now, we're gonna say here, temperature and liability does not only affect gasses, but it can also affect solids. We're gonna say as the temperature increases, the survivability of a solid actually increases. So if you think you have, like a hard like substance, like a rock or something in here and you boil it in there, what's gonna happen Eventually? The rock's gonna break apart, break down. It's gonna become dissolved within the solvent. So just remember increasing the temperature on solids, increases their survivability.

